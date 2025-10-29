Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shura Council Bureau Holds Meeting


2025-10-29 02:01:50
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Shura Council Bureau held a meeting yesterday, chaired by HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim.

During the meeting, the bureau discussed a number of topics on its agenda and approved the agenda for the Council's next session.

Gulf Times

