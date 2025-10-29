403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shura Council Bureau Holds Meeting
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Shura Council Bureau held a meeting yesterday, chaired by HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim.
During the meeting, the bureau discussed a number of topics on its agenda and approved the agenda for the Council's next session.
During the meeting, the bureau discussed a number of topics on its agenda and approved the agenda for the Council's next session.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment