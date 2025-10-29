403
MIA Bazaar Returns From Friday
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) Bazaar returns Friday, with a new edition designed to offer both vendors and visitors several enhancements, a statement said today.
Set in Zone 1 of MIA Park, adjacent to the Dar Al Maghrib Pavilion, the bazaar enjoys a prime waterfront location that perfectly frames the Museum of Islamic Art's iconic architecture. The picturesque setting offers the ideal backdrop for a weekend of family outings and relaxation under Doha's pleasant winter skies.
A celebration of local creativity and entrepreneurship, the MIA Bazaar brings together a rich mix of vendors showcasing handmade crafts, artwork, fashion, jewellery, and other unique creations. Guests can also savour an array of international delicacies and sweets.
The bazaar will be open every Friday from 4-10pm, and every Saturday from 2-9pm, celebrating Doha's cultural diversity and community spirit.
