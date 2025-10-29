Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

MIA Bazaar Returns From Friday


2025-10-29 02:01:50
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) Bazaar returns Friday, with a new edition designed to offer both vendors and visitors several enhancements, a statement said today.

Set in Zone 1 of MIA Park, adjacent to the Dar Al Maghrib Pavilion, the bazaar enjoys a prime waterfront location that perfectly frames the Museum of Islamic Art's iconic architecture. The picturesque setting offers the ideal backdrop for a weekend of family outings and relaxation under Doha's pleasant winter skies.

A celebration of local creativity and entrepreneurship, the MIA Bazaar brings together a rich mix of vendors showcasing handmade crafts, artwork, fashion, jewellery, and other unique creations. Guests can also savour an array of international delicacies and sweets.

The bazaar will be open every Friday from 4-10pm, and every Saturday from 2-9pm, celebrating Doha's cultural diversity and community spirit.

MENAFN29102025000067011011ID1110266055



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search