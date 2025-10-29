91 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Occupation Massacres Across Gaza

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ninety-one Palestinians, including children and women, were martyred in a series of bloody massacres committed by the Israeli occupation army across the Gaza Strip from last night until this morning, marking a new wave of deadly escalation and a serious violation of the ceasefire agreement.blade-->







According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), citing medical sources in hospitals across the Strip, the confirmed death toll as of this morning reached 91 martyrs, noting that there were 31 martyrs in the northern Gaza Strip, 42 in the central area, and 18 in the south.





The sources added that the numbers are expected to rise due to the large number of critical injuries and the ongoing search for missing persons under the rubble of destroyed homes.





In the latest developments, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on Gaza City and Deir al-Balah in the north and center of the Strip, resulting in additional casualties and injuries.





Medical sources confirmed that ambulance and rescue teams are still conducting search and recovery operations amid widespread destruction and major field difficulties caused by the targeting of roads and densely populated residential areas sheltering displaced persons.





Earlier last night, medical sources announced that the overall death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 68,531 martyrs, the majority of whom are children and women, in addition to 170,402 injured, while a number of victims remain under the rubble.

