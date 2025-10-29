Farming Smarter: How AI Can Help Farmers Regenerate Land, Empower Workers And Feed The Future

MENAFN - 3BL) by Craig Wichner, Founder & Managing Partner, Farmland LP

Feeding the world in the decades ahead is one of humanity's greatest challenges. By 2050, the global population is projected to reach nearly 10 billion people, requiring roughly 70% more calories than are produced today. Yet water supplies may fall 40% short of global needs by 2030, and nearly a quarter of the world's arable land is already degraded. On our current path, the math doesn't work.

Farmers everywhere are grappling with how to increase productivity while protecting their land and resources. At Farmland LP, we see artificial intelligence (AI) emerging as one of the most promising tools to help achieve both goals. But unlike many industries that rush to adopt the latest technology, agriculture has little margin for error.

Farmers get one shot per year to plant, grow, and harvest a crop. Our approach is to integrate AI where it solves clear problems today, while methodically building the data and systems that will support regenerative farming for decades to come.

This approach is not about chasing trends. It is about building a foundation for large-scale, sustainable agriculture that will empower our workforce, protect our soil, and produce healthy food at scale.

AI refers to systems that can learn from data, recognize patterns, and support decision-making. On farms, these capabilities are already visible in tools that integrate drones, smart sensors, and satellite imagery. AI-enabled platforms can...

