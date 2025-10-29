Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
How Energy Works: Geothermal Energy


(MENAFN- 3BL) In its How Energy Works video series, SLB's experts make energy technology easy to understand.

This installment explores the potential of geothermal energy. It explains how heat stored deep within the Earth can be harnessed to generate clean, reliable power - and why it's one of the most consistent sources of renewable energy available today.

