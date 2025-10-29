EU Calls On Parties To Respect Ceasefire In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: Following Israeli airstrikes on various areas in the Gaza Strip, the European Union (EU) on Wednesday urged all parties to respect the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.



The EU added that there is no military solution to this conflict, saying that it is time to end this vicious cycle of violence, death, and destruction.



