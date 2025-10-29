Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets Chairman Of Blackrock

2025-10-29 02:00:49
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani met on Wednesday with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock Larry Fink.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in global finance and investment.

The Peninsula

