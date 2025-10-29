Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets Chairman Of Blackrock

Doha: Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani met on Wednesday with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock Larry Fink. During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in global finance and investment.

