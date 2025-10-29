Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility Inshore Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather, inshore, until 6am on Thursday will be mild with some clouds, misty to foggy at places later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places later.

Offshore, it will be some clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 04 to 12 knot at first becomes variable less than 04 knot later.

Offshore, it will be variable, mainly northwesterly 03 to 12 knot.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet, while offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09 kilometers or 02 kilometers or less at places later.

Offshore will also be 05 to 10 kilometers.