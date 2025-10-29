4 Held For Excavating Badghis Heritage Site

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

QALA-I-NAW (Pajhwok): Four people have been arrested over unauthorized excavations at historical areas in western Badghis province, an official said on Wednesday.

Information and Culture Director Matiullah Muttaqi told Pajhwok Afghan News the four men were detained by intelligence forces in Qarchaghi village of Qadis district while carrying out illegal digging, along with their excavation tools.

He said:“Unauthorized excavations are against the law and Islamic principles. The Islamic Emirate considers the protection of historical monuments and public property a serious responsibility.”

According to Muttaqi, the case of the detained individuals has been referred to judicial organs for further investigation.

