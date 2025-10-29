Construction Work Starts On Gardezdand-I-Patan Road

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): Construction work has been initiated on the first phase of the extended road from Gardez, the provincial capital, to Dand-i-Patan district in southeastern Paktia province at a cost of 700 million afghanis, an official announced on Wednesday.

Deputy Governor Inamullah Salahuddin told the inauguration ceremony that the 68-kilometre road would be built to standard specifications in two lanes, stretching from the zero point of Gardez city to Dand-i-Patan district. Funded by the government, the road will also include pedestrian pathways.

He added that Paktia was moving towards balanced development and efforts were being made to provide facilities for residents in both the provincial capital and the remote areas.

Salahuddin urged the contracting firms to complete the project in a high standard and on schedule and called on the public to cooperate in the country's reconstruction and the strengthening of the Islamic system.

Residents of the area voiced satisfaction over the construction, saying that once the project was completed, travel between Gardez and Dand-i-Patan will become easier.

Abdullah, a resident of Dand-i-Patan, told Pajhwok:“Previously, due to the poor condition of the road, we wasted a lot of time, vehicles would break down, and transporting patients was very difficult. Now we hope this road will be completed quickly and in good quality.”

Jamil, a resident of Sayd Karam in Paktia, said:“This road will not only benefit us but also other areas of Paktia. Its construction will boost trade, agriculture, and transportation.”

