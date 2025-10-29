Afghan, Iranian Officials Discuss Renewing Border Signs

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan and Iranian officials have discussed enhanced coordination between the two countries, the prevention of smuggling and the renewal of border signs.

Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs Mullah Noorullah Noori, accompanied by his delegation, met with Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs and his accompanying team in Kabul, the Ministry of Borders and Tribal Affairs (MoBTA) wrote on its X handle.

The meeting focused on improving coordination between Kabul and Tehran, curbing smuggling and updating the border demarcation markers.

During the meeting, Noori said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) was committed to the principle of genuine cooperation based on good neighbourliness, mutual respect and the resolution of shared issues.

He also underlined that the IEA had taken serious measures to prevent smuggling.

Noori expressed Afghanistan's readiness to renew the border signs and pledged that the technical teams of both countries would soon continue their meetings to begin practical work.

For his part, Gharibabadi said Iran valued Afghanistan's cooperation and sought to further strengthen friendly ties with the country.

He added:“We are ready to promptly resolve any issues that occasionally arise along the Iran–Afghanistan border.”

He also noted that Iran's technical teams, in coordination with Afghanistan, would take steps towards renewing the border markers.

