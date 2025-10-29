2025 Fisher Service Awards For Military Community Service Recipients Announced

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) $400,000 Awarded to Military Non-Profits Improving Quality of Life

Rockville, Maryland, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fisher House Foundation and Military Times Foundation have awarded grants to five non-profit organizations supporting military service members and their families. The Fisher Service Awards for Military Community Service provides funding toward innovative programs created to improve the quality of life of veterans.

The Fisher Service Awards began in 1999 as the Newman's Own Awards and have now awarded more than $3.8 million across 215 non-profit programs.

“Congratulations to the 2025 Fisher Service Awards recipients,” said Ken Fisher, Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation.“Each of these programs represents the best of what it means to serve-making a real, lasting difference in the lives of military and veteran families. We are proud to stand alongside them in this work. My sincere thanks to our partners at Military Times and to our dedicated panel of judges for their unwavering commitment to honoring those who give so much back to our community.”

“Military Times is proud to support military-connected families and organizations that strive to improve the lives of those in this community. Our support of the Fisher Service Award is just one of the many ways we underscore the Military Times mission of service to the community we serve” said Kelly Facer, SVP Sightline Media Group / Military Times.“As is the case every year, our honorees exemplify the power of community, cooperation, and innovation in tackling the most important issues for our nation's heroes and their families.”

After receiving over 443 entries for the 2025 program, 9 judges evaluated each entry based on the organization's creativity, innovation, and impact on the respective communities. Fisher House Foundation and Military Times Foundation are proud to announce that the five winning organizations are:

Caregiving Youth Student Leadership Program, Military Child Education Coalition; Dina Naazbaa Parnership, America's Warrior Partnership; Operation Rebound, Challenged Athletes, Inc. | dba Challenged Athletes Foundation; Exceptional Families Matter Grant, Exceptional Families of the Military; Wounded Warrior Umpire Academy. (Organization information below.)

The leading 2025 Fisher Service Award-winning organization received a $100,000 grant, with the remaining top organizations receiving $75,000. All recipients will also receive an advertising package from Military Times valued at $50,000. Ten additional awardees will receive a $35,000 advertising package from the Military Times Foundation to support awareness of their work.

The 2025 recipients were honored in a ceremony hosted by Fisher House Foundation and Military Times in Arlington, Va., on October 29, 2025. Photos from the ceremony can be viewed at

The Caregiving Youth Student Leadership Program in Central Texas, supports high school students in caregiving roles from all military branches. It equips them with leadership skills, resources, and confidence for college, careers, and life readiness after graduation. By fostering resilience and potential, the program prepares future leaders. Learn more at militarychild.

"At MCEC, we recognize the often-overlooked courage of military-connected youth who take on caregiving responsibilities at home. Established in 2023, the Caregiving Youth Student Leadership Program is designed to empower these young leaders-to connect them with vital resources and equip them with the confidence and skills they need to thrive,” said Mary Bier, President and CEO of Military Child Education Coalition.“Our immersive, five-day leadership training provides a supportive environment where they can grow, learn, and be seen. We are proud to stand alongside these remarkable young people as they transform challenges into leadership, resilience, and opportunity."

Applications for the 2026 Fisher Service Awards are currently open. Learn more at .

About Military Times:

The Military Times digital platforms and print products are the trusted source for independent news an`d information for service members and their families. The military community relies on the Army Times, Marine Corps Times, Navy Times, and Air Force Times for reporting on everything important to their lives, including: pay, benefits, finance, education, health care, recreational resources, retirement, promotions, product reviews, and entertainment. Military Times is published by Sightline Media Group. To learn more, visit .



About Fisher House Foundation:

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 100 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $650 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. .

Winning Entries

Military Child Education Coalition

Caregiving Youth Student Leadership Program – Harker Heights, TX

The Caregiving Youth Student Leadership Program in Central Texas, supports high school students in caregiving roles from all military branches. It equips them with leadership skills, resources, and confidence for college, careers, and life readiness after graduation. By fostering resilience and potential, the program prepares future leaders. Learn more at

America's Warrior Partnership (AWP), Inc.

Diné Naazbaa Partnership (DNP), A Program of AWP – Augusta, GA

Founded in 2018, the Diné Naazbaa Partnership (DNP) is the first community-based initiative supporting Navajo Nation veterans. Part of America's Warrior Partnership, it connects veterans to resources in housing, health, education, employment, and more. DNP strengthens resilience, prevents suicide, and cultivates thriving communities. Details are available at .



Challenged Athletes, Inc.

Operation Rebound – San Diego, CA

Operation Rebound, launched by the Challenged Athletes Foundation in 2005, empowers veterans and first responders through sports nationwide. By removing barriers to participation, it provides grants for adaptive equipment and access to supportive athletic communities. The San Diego-based program fosters resilience, camaraderie, and renewed purpose. Learn more at



Exceptional Families of the Military

Exceptional Families Matter Grant Program – Marana, AZ

Exceptional Families of the Military, based in Marana, Arizona, ensures families with exceptional needs are supported. Through peer connections, case assistance, and its Exceptional Families Matter Grant, the organization provides immediate relief while advocating for systemic reforms. Their work improves resources and care across the military community. Visit

Wounded Warrior Umpire Academy

Wounded Warrior Umpire Academy – Daytona Beach, FL

The Wounded Warrior Umpire Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida, trains veterans as baseball umpires while providing mentorship and peer support. Founded by veterans, the Academy helps participants rebuild confidence, purpose, and camaraderie. More than training, it creates a lifelong network of encouragement. Learn more at

Judges for the 2025 competition were:

Ms. Gina Allvin, Spouse of Gen. David W. Allvin, 23rd Chief of Staff of the U.S Air Force

Ms. Sharene Brown, Spouse of Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., U.S. Air Force (Ret.) - 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Ms. Kelly Facer, Sr. Vice President, Military Times, a Sightline Media Group Company

Mrs. Tammy Fisher, Trustee, Fisher House Foundation

Ms. Christine Grady, Spouse of Adm. Christopher W. Grady U.S. Navy (Ret.), 12th Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Mrs. Kelly Hokanson, Spouse of Gen. Daniel Hokanson U.S. Army (Ret.), 29th Chief of the National Guard Bureau

Ms. LyndaLee Lunday, Spouse of Adm. Kevin E. Lunday, Acting Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard

Ms. Ann Morrison, Spouse of Lt. Gen. John B. Morrison, U.S. Army (Ret.), Former U.S. Army Chief of Staff G-6

Mrs. Suzie Schwartz, Trustee, Fisher House Foundation, Spouse of Gen. Norton A. Schwartz, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), 19th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force

Attachment

2025 Fisher Service Award Recipients

CONTACT: Michelle Horn Fisher House Foundation 703-819-3177...