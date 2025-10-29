Moonlake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Faces Securities Class Action After Company Reported Disastrous Phase 3 Trial Data For Sole Drug Candidate -- Hagens Berman

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MLTX Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities class action, styled Bridgewood v. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, et al., No. 1:25-cv-08500 (S.D.N.Y), has been filed after MoonLake ( NASDAQ: MLTX ) announced disastrous Phase 3 trial results for its only product candidate (sonelokimab, or“SLK”), its highly anticipated treatment for patients with skin disease (hidradenitis suppurativa or“HS”). On this announcement, MoonLake investors saw the price of their shares crater $55.75, or about 90%, on September 29, 2025. The development and severe market reaction has prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to investigate claims that, prior to September 28, 2025, MoonLake misled investors about SLK's trial design and efficacy data. The firm urges investors in MoonLake who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Securities Class Action:

The litigation is focused on the propriety of MoonLake's statements about the trial design and data for SLK. The clinical stage biotechnology company is focused on skin inflammatory diseases driven by a cytokines known as IL-17A and IL-17F.

Central to SLK's commercial prospects was its ability to demonstrate efficacy in HS comparable or superior to a competitor's FDA-approved product (“BIMZELX”), which is used for the same HS indication and targets the same cytokines.

One difference between SLK and BIMZELX is that SLK's Nanobody structure is significantly smaller than BIMZELX's monoclonal antibody format.

Throughout the Class Period, MoonLake repeatedly touted SLK's structural advantages as translating into superior efficacy. The company has said that SLK could achieve benefits“a monoclonal antibody cannot do,” that“the molecular advantages of our Nanobody translate into higher clinical responses for patients,” and that Nanobodies“offer a more convenient and effective treatment.”

MoonLake also assured investors that“we really have a drug here that can become the gold standard and obviously that will facilitate any winning that we do with sonelokimab in HS.”

The complaint alleges that these, and other, MoonLake statements were false and misleading statements and that the company withheld crucial information from investors. More specifically, the lawsuit claims that the company misled investors about the distinction between Nanobodies and monoclonal antibodies, including that (1) SLK and BIMZELX share the same molecular targets (IL-17A and IL-17F), (2) SLK's Nanobody structure would not confer a superior clinical benefit over the traditional monoclonal structure of BIMZELX, and (3) SLK's Nanobody structure purported increased tissue penetration would not translate to clinical efficacy.

Investors learned the truth on September 28, 2025 after MoonLake revealed that only one of its two SLK Phase 3 trials achieved statistical significance – and even those results demonstrated substantially lower efficacy than BIMZELX.

On this news, the price of MoonLake shares cratered $55.75 (-90%) on September 29, 2025, with one analyst reportedly writing in a note to investors that the results“'arguably fall[] into the worst case outcome.'”

“We're focused on investors' losses and whether MoonLake may have intentionally misled investors about the SLK's purported advantages over BIMZELX while claiming that SLK could become a 'gold standard,'” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

