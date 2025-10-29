Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Freddie Mac Announces Release Date For Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results


2025-10-29 01:46:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) announced today that it plans to report its Third Quarter 2025 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

The company will hold a call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, October 30, 2025, to share the company's results with the media. The call will be concurrently webcast, and the replay will be available on the company's website for approximately 30 days. All materials related to the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.

Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT: Frederick Solomon
703-903-3861
...

INVESTOR CONTACT: Mahesh Lal
571-382-3630


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

