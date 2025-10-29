RAMSAY SANTE : Availability Of The Universal Registration Document 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 29th October 2025

AVAILABILITY OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2025

Ramsay Générale de Santé's 2025 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) on Wednesday 29 October 2025, under number D.25-0689. It is available to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force; can be consulted on the Ramsay Santé website: . and will soon be available in English.

The Mission Committee's report is also available on the Company's website.

The Universal Registration Document is also available on the AMF website ().

The Universal Registration Document, prepared for the financial year ending 30 June 2025, includes in particular:



the annual financial report and the integrated report,

the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance,

the management report, including in particular the sustainability report, in accordance with European CSRD regulations,

the auditors' reports and information on their fees,

the sustainability information certification report, the description of the share buyback program.

About Ramsay Santé

Ramsay Santé is the European leader in private hospitalisation and primary care. With 40,000 employees and 10,000 practitioners, the group welcomes 13 million patients each year in 492 facilities across five countries (France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy).

As a mission-driven company, Ramsay Santé covers the entire care pathways in medicine, surgery, obstetrics, medical and rehabilitation care, mental health and primary care centres, with constant innovation to improves everyone's health and ensures equitable access to secure and qualitative care.

Investor / Analyst Relations Press Relations

Clément Lafaix Brigitte Cachon

Tél. +33 1 87 86 21 52 Tél. +33 1 87 86 22 11

... ...

