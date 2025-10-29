Robertson Stephens Reaches $8 Billion In Assets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two Wealth Management Teams help extend the firm's presence in the Northeast

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC (“Robertson Stephens”) exceeds $8 billion in client assets, while also growing its national presence in the Northeast region with two new advisor teams. The firm now has 26 advisor teams in 25 offices across the country.

Carol Nulman and Richard Lewis join as Managing Directors and Principals and will be opening a new office in Rhode Island. They specialize in comprehensive wealth management – including investment management, wealth planning, and philanthropic strategies. Hunter Norte and Megan Grandmaison will also be joining their team.

Leah Hokenson also joins as Managing Director and Principal, specializing in providing wealth management solutions to clients who are artists, creatives, and art collectors, in the New York office.

“Reaching $8 billion in assets under management is a significant milestone for our firm and a testament to the trust our clients place in us,” said Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer of Robertson Stephens.“At the same time, we are excited to welcome Carol, Richard, and Leah, whose expertise and commitment will strengthen our ability to serve clients at the highest level. Together, these accomplishments underscore our continued momentum and dedication to delivering enduring value.”

“Joining Robertson Stephens and opening the Rhode Island office is an exciting new chapter for our team,” said Carol Nulman, Managing Director and Principal of Robertson Stephens Rhode Island office.“We were drawn to the firm's entrepreneurial spirit, institutional-caliber platform, and commitment to putting clients first. Partnering with Robertson Stephens allows us to deepen our relationships, expand our capabilities, and continue delivering the high-touch, tailored advice our clients deserve.”

“What excites me most about joining the firm is the ability to dedicate my time to serving clients-particularly artists, creatives, and collectors-while knowing I have the full strength of the platform behind me,” said Leah Hokenson, Managing Director and Principal of Robertson Stephens New York office.“With the firm surpassing $8 billion in assets under management, I can concentrate on building meaningful relationships and delivering strategies tailored to the unique needs of my clients and prospects in the art community.”

