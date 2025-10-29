SERVPRO Proudly Presents National First Responders Day Roll Call Of Heroes Ceremony In Times Square

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First Responders Children's Foundation event hosted by Jon Stewart honors first responders from across the nation

New York City, New York, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SERVPRO, a leader in fire and water cleanup, restoration and construction, served as the presenting sponsor of the First Responders Children's Foundation's (FRCF) fifth annual National First Responders Day Roll Call of Heroes ceremony. The event, held in Times Square and hosted by comedian and first responder advocate Jon Stewart, recognized heroic first responders from across the United States representing all disciplines of emergency service.

The ceremony honored 15 firefighters, emergency medical service personnel, 911 dispatchers, local and federal law enforcement, and volunteer first responders who have demonstrated extraordinary courage and dedication to their communities. This year's event included special recognition for first responders who collectively battled the Los Angeles-area wildfires.

"It is an honor to stand with the heroes and families we celebrate today on National First Responders Day," said Rob Rajkowski, Chief Marketing Officer of Servpro Industries, LLC, and FRCF board member. "At SERVPRO, our mission is to help communities recover when disaster strikes, and when we do that work, we see firsthand the impact first responders make. We are proud to support the First Responders Children's Foundation's work in ensuring that first responder families are cared for-today and for generations to come."

Rajkowski emphasized the vital role families play in supporting first responders: "Today isn't just about the individuals in uniform. It's also about the families who stand beside them. The spouses, children, parents, and loved ones who endure the long shifts, the sleepless nights, and the worry that comes with this calling. Your strength allows our first responders to be strong."

“Today, we honored a few to stand for the many. Across fire, law enforcement, EMS, dispatch, and beyond, more than 4.6 million first responders serve with courage every day, and behind each of them is a family that makes that service possible,” said Jillian Crane, President and CEO of First Responders Children's Foundation.“As we mark National First Responders Day, we also thank those families. We could not make this day a reality without SERVPRO, whose commitment exemplifies what true partnership looks like. At First Responders Children's Foundation, our gratitude becomes action through scholarships, mental health support, natural disaster relief, bereavement grants, and more. These honorees remind us why we must keep showing up for all of them.”

The honorees represent the best of America's first responder community, selected for their acts of extraordinary courage and service in 2025. From rescuing children from burning buildings to responding to mental health crises, preventing violent crimes, and coordinating disaster relief efforts, these men and women exemplify the selflessness and dedication that define the first responder profession.

The 2025 National First Responders Day Roll Call of Heroes honored:

Communications (911 Dispatch): Kayla Gillette Patten, Alachua County Sheriff's Office, Gainesville, FL

Emergency Medical Services: EMS Sergeant Aaron Dossey, Fern Creek Fire Department, Fern Creek, KY

Fire: Firefighter/Paramedic Josh Jarzab, Twinsburg Fire Department, Twinsburg, OH

Local Law Enforcement: Officer Cameron Price, Lee's Summit Police Department, Lee's Summit, MO

Federal Law Enforcement: Group Supervisor Jason Franks, Drug Enforcement Administration, New York Division

Volunteer Fire: Firefighter Dusty Block, Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department, Mountain Home, TX

Junior First Responder: Firefighter Jiya Jadhav, New Hyde Park Fire Department, New Hyde Park, NY

New York City Community Heroes:



FDNY: Firefighter Nick Schneider, Fire Department of the City of New York

NYPD: Officer Rich Wong, New York City Police Department MTA PD: Officers Scott Gulick & Christopher Capozzoli, Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department

Natural Disaster Response – Los Angeles Wildfires:



Officer Jonathan Tom, Los Angeles Police Department Fire Captain Joshua Swaney, County of Los Angeles Fire Department



Executive Officer of Administrative Operations Shawn Tukua, Los Angeles Fire Department Commander Jabari Williams, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The ceremony was free and open to the public and livestreamed for audiences nationwide. The event also received generous support from T-Mobile, Holland & Knight, and Devon Energy.

The partnership between SERVPRO and FRCF reinforces SERVPRO's commitment to supporting first responders. SERVPRO's partnership with the First Responders Children's Foundation helps support first responders and their families nationwide through various programs such as direct financial assistance, disaster response donations, bereavement grants, college scholarships, and even toys at the holidays.

Additionally, SERVPRO is also the title sponsor of the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, which celebrates firefighters and all first responders everywhere who risk their lives to protect our communities, as well as the SERVPRO Firefighter Challenge League, a premier sports event organization that hosts competitive events, promoting firefighters' physical fitness and mental toughness while showcasing their skills and commitment to the communities they serve.

About SERVPRO®

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO's professional services network of more than 2,300 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to help make it“Like it never even happened.”

About First Responders Children's Foundation

First Responders Children's Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on five key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants, a Mental Health Resilience Program, Natural Disaster Relief and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded 24 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

