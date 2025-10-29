Sun Point Foundation Opens Emergency Food Bank To Support Community During Critical SNAP Funding Gap

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lancaster Non-Profit Counseling Center Steps Up to Address Food Insecurity with Immediate Relief Program

In response to the urgent need created by the temporary suspension of SNAP benefits, Sun Point Foundation is proud to announce the immediate opening of an emergency food bank for clients and community members in need. This critical initiative reflects Sun Point's commitment to supporting whole-person wellness-recognizing that access to nutritious food is foundational to mental health and overall wellbeing.

"November 1st is coming fast, and families will be running out of food support in just a few days," said Laura Morse, Sun Point's Founder. "In our mental health work, we've learned that everything unravels when people can't feed themselves or their children. We can't wait until pantries are empty to start caring about wellbeing."

How to Access the Emergency Food Bank

Clients can register for food assistance at:

Community Support Needed: Donation Drop-Off Information

Sun Point Foundation is actively seeking community donations to ensure we can serve as many people as possible. Your generosity will directly impact families facing food insecurity.

Those wishing to contribute can make secure donations online:

Donation Drop-Off Details:

When: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Where: 48 N. Queen Street, 2nd Floor (look for the frosted door marked "Sun Point")

Parking: Active loading zone conveniently located in front of Aura Coffee for easy drop-off

All non-perishable food items are welcome. Your support will make an immediate difference in the lives of those navigating this challenging period.

Not sure what to bring? View our donation wishlist of 20 most-needed items at:

About Sun Point Foundation

Sun Point Foundation is a leading provider of evidence-based mental health counseling services, committed to making quality care accessible to all. We proudly accept Medicaid PerformCare insurance and offer sliding scale fees, and pro bono counseling to ensure that financial barriers never stand in the way of healing.

Our team of therapists specializes in trauma-informed care, utilizing proven therapeutic approaches to support individuals, couples, and families on their journey toward wellness. At Sun Point, we believe that everyone deserves access to compassionate, professional mental health support-and now, during this critical time, we're extending that same philosophy to food security.