Prostate Cancer Biomarkers Market Size, Growth Trends And Companies 2025-2033 - The Shift To Personalized Medicine Fuels Demand For Prostate Cancer Biomarkers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prostate Cancer Biomarkers Market Size and Growth Trends and Companies 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Prostate Cancer Biomarkers Market is expected to reach US$ 12.62 billion by 2033 from US$ 4.92 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 11.03% from 2025 to 2033. The growing prevalence of prostate cancer and growing patient and physician awareness of early diagnosis are some of the key factors anticipated to propel the market. The market as a whole is also being driven by developments in biomarker technologies and expanding research initiatives for the detection and treatment of prostate cancer.
The landscape of prostate cancer biomarkers is changing due to technological developments including liquid biopsies, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and analysis powered by artificial intelligence (AI). When compared to conventional biopsy-based diagnostics, these advancements provide earlier and more accurate detection approaches.
Leading companies in the field are concentrating on creating new biomarkers and raising diagnostic test accuracy. Prostate cancer biomarker adoption is also being accelerated by the increased focus on personalized medicine, which involves customizing therapies based on a patient's genetic profile. The sector is anticipated to grow as research advances and more widely available and efficient biomarker-based diagnostic technologies become available.
Prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment are being revolutionized by the growing emphasis on biomarker-driven diagnostics. Improved risk categorization and individualized treatment strategies are supported by sophisticated biomarker testing. OncoAssure Ltd. declared in January 2025 that OncoAssure Prostate, a biopsy-based test intended to improve risk assessment for prostate cancer recurrence, has been clinically validated.
In order to promote more accurate treatment decisions, the study, which was published in BJUI Compass, showed that the test could differentiate between aggressive and low-risk prostate tumors. These developments highlight the expanding contribution of biomarker-based diagnostics to better clinical outcomes and the development of more efficient management plans for prostate cancer.
Recent Developments in Prostate Cancer Biomarkers Industry
The AI-driven prostate cancer technology platform PATHOMIQ_PRAD was licensed exclusively in the United States by Myriad Genetics and PATHOMIQ in February 2025. Through this collaboration, Myriad's oncology offering will incorporate AI-enabled diagnostics, facilitating better treatment choices both prior to and during prostate cancer treatment. In line with changing demands in the market for prostate cancer biomarkers, the partnership seeks to improve diagnostic accuracy in prostate cancer treatment by utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence. DiaCarta and OncoAssure Ltd. signed a strategic partnership in February 2024 to market a test for prostate cancer prognosis. This six-gene expression test calculates the likelihood of a biochemical recurrence within five years after surgery and assesses the risk of aggressive illness after diagnosis. Through biomarker-based risk stratification, the collaboration supports the test's validation and market growth by leveraging DiaCarta's clinical diagnostic capabilities, which helps to provide more individualized prostate cancer treatment.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 200
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2033
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $4.92 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
| $12.62 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 11%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Prostate Cancer Biomarkers Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Prostate Cancer Biomarkers Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Type
6.2 By Application
6.3 By End Use
6.4 By Countries
7. Type
7.1 Genetic Biomarker
7.2 Cell-based Biomarkers
7.3 Metabolomic Biomarkers
8. Application
8.1 Screening And Early Detection
8.2 Diagnostic And Risk Stratification
8.3 Prognosis And Treatment Monitoring
8.4 Companion Diagnostics
9. End Use
9.1 Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
9.2 Academic & Research Institutes
9.3 Biopharmaceutical Companies
10. Countries
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.2 Canada
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 France
10.2.2 Germany
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 Spain
10.2.5 United Kingdom
10.2.6 Belgium
10.2.7 Netherlands
10.2.8 Turkey
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 South Korea
10.3.5 Thailand
10.3.6 Malaysia
10.3.7 Indonesia
10.3.8 Australia
10.3.9 New Zealand
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.3 Argentina
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2 UAE
10.5.3 South Africa
11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3 Degree of Rivalry
11.4 Threat of New Entrants
11.5 Threat of Substitutes
12. SWOT Analysis
12.1 Strength
12.2 Weakness
12.3 Opportunity
12.4 Threat
13. Key Players Analysis
13.1 Exact Sciences Corp.
13.1.1 Overview
13.1.2 Key Persons
13.1.3 Recent Development & Strategies
13.1.4 Revenue Analysis
13.2 Myriad Genetics Inc.
13.3 BIO-TECHNE Corp.
13.4 OPKO HEALTH, INC.
13.5 MDxHealth SA
13.6 Veracyte Inc
13.7 Roche Diagnostic Ltd.
13.8 Pfizer Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Prostate Cancer Biomarkers Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN29102025004107003653ID1110265915
CommentsNo comment