Prostate Cancer Biomarkers Market Size, Growth Trends And Companies 2025-2033 - The Shift To Personalized Medicine Fuels Demand For Prostate Cancer Biomarkers

The Prostate Cancer Biomarkers Market is expected to reach US$ 12.62 billion by 2033 from US$ 4.92 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 11.03% from 2025 to 2033. The growing prevalence of prostate cancer and growing patient and physician awareness of early diagnosis are some of the key factors anticipated to propel the market. The market as a whole is also being driven by developments in biomarker technologies and expanding research initiatives for the detection and treatment of prostate cancer.

The landscape of prostate cancer biomarkers is changing due to technological developments including liquid biopsies, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and analysis powered by artificial intelligence (AI). When compared to conventional biopsy-based diagnostics, these advancements provide earlier and more accurate detection approaches.

Leading companies in the field are concentrating on creating new biomarkers and raising diagnostic test accuracy. Prostate cancer biomarker adoption is also being accelerated by the increased focus on personalized medicine, which involves customizing therapies based on a patient's genetic profile. The sector is anticipated to grow as research advances and more widely available and efficient biomarker-based diagnostic technologies become available.

Prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment are being revolutionized by the growing emphasis on biomarker-driven diagnostics. Improved risk categorization and individualized treatment strategies are supported by sophisticated biomarker testing. OncoAssure Ltd. declared in January 2025 that OncoAssure Prostate, a biopsy-based test intended to improve risk assessment for prostate cancer recurrence, has been clinically validated.

In order to promote more accurate treatment decisions, the study, which was published in BJUI Compass, showed that the test could differentiate between aggressive and low-risk prostate tumors. These developments highlight the expanding contribution of biomarker-based diagnostics to better clinical outcomes and the development of more efficient management plans for prostate cancer.

Recent Developments in Prostate Cancer Biomarkers Industry



The AI-driven prostate cancer technology platform PATHOMIQ_PRAD was licensed exclusively in the United States by Myriad Genetics and PATHOMIQ in February 2025. Through this collaboration, Myriad's oncology offering will incorporate AI-enabled diagnostics, facilitating better treatment choices both prior to and during prostate cancer treatment. In line with changing demands in the market for prostate cancer biomarkers, the partnership seeks to improve diagnostic accuracy in prostate cancer treatment by utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence. DiaCarta and OncoAssure Ltd. signed a strategic partnership in February 2024 to market a test for prostate cancer prognosis. This six-gene expression test calculates the likelihood of a biochemical recurrence within five years after surgery and assesses the risk of aggressive illness after diagnosis. Through biomarker-based risk stratification, the collaboration supports the test's validation and market growth by leveraging DiaCarta's clinical diagnostic capabilities, which helps to provide more individualized prostate cancer treatment.

Key Attributes