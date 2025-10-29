Sub-Jr/Jr National Squash: Akanksha Gupta, Aryaveer Dewan Record Upset Wins
On a day that witnessed several closely contested matches across 10 categories, Delhi's Aryaveer Dewan (5/8) stunned top seed Subhash Choudhary (Rajasthan) 11-9, 11-6, 11-2 in the Under-17 boys quarterfinals.
The results (all quarterfinals):
Girls:
U-11: Alia Kankaria (1), WB, def. Anshika Kumari, KA, 11-1, 11-7,11-4; Ariana Almoula (5/8), MH, def. Sameeksha Sugumar, KA, 5-11, 11-6, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9; Aarna Pandey (3/4), KA, def. Gaurvi Ajmera, RJ, 11-13, 11-8, 9-11, 11-1, 11-5; Akshara Makhija, KA, def. Naina Anand (5/8), KA, 11-5, 11-4, 11-2.
U-13: Divyanshi Jain (1), RJ, def. Sanavi Tidke, KA, 11-1,11-3, 11-2; Deepa Debiram (5/8), TN, def. Nandikasree Kalaivanan, TN, 11-9,14-12, 11-6; Shanaya Roy (3/4), MH, def. Gargi Kadam, MH, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-2; Shanaya Parasrampuria, MH, def. Riyaa Dalal (5/8), MH, 11-6,11-5,11-6.
U-15: Anika Kalanki, MP, def. Aashi Shah, MH, 11-4, 11-3, 12-10; Aadya Budhia, JH, def. Diva Parasrampuria (5/8), TN, 11-7, 5-11, 12-10,11-7; Goushika M (2), TN, def. Arnaa Dwivedi, TL, 11-3,11-4, 14-12; Fabiha Nafees, UP, def. Gauri Jaiswal (5/8), RJ, 8-11, 11, 6, 11-6,12-10.
U-17: Aradhya Porwal (1), DL, def. Riyansika Verma, KA, 13-11, 11-7, 11-2; Saanvi Kalanki, MP, def. Kaashvi Mangal (5/8), DL, 11-4, 3-11, 4-11,11-6, 13-11; Diva Shah (3/4), MH, def. Aarika Mishra, MH, 12-10, 11-8, 11-6; Sehar Nayar, CH, def. Aishni Pathak (5/8), MP, 11-2, 13-11, 11-4.
U-19: Anika Dubey, MH, def. Eesha Shrivastava, MH, 11-7, 11-7, 11-4; Ananya Narayanan (5/8), TN, def. Yashi Jain, RJ, 11-9, 11-6, 11-3; Rudra Singh (3/4), MH, def. Aryaa Dwivedi, TL, 11-6, 11-5, 11-6; Akanksha Gupta (5/8), MH, def. Navya Sundararajan (2), UP, 10-12, 11-4, 11-6,11-6.
Boys:
U-11: Aryan Sk (1), KA, def. Viraaj Wadhwani, MH, 11-6, 11-6, 11-4; Agastya Uppal, DL, def. Viraj Shinde, MH, 13-11, 11-3, 11-8; Ayaan Kaushik (3/4), AS, def. Avyyanveer Luthra, DL, 11-5, 11-6, 12-10; Ved Sanganaria, WB, def. Vedant Shinde (5/8), MH, 7-11, 11-2, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8.
U-13: Abhyuday Arora (1), DL, def. Thanuj Reddy Puli, TL, 11-7, 11-7, 11-5; Prabhav Bajoria (5/8), RJ, def. Rishabh Shyam, MH, 11-9, 11-7,11-5; Dhairya Gogia (3/4), RJ, def. Aaditya Shah, MH, 11-7,11-9, 11-6; Amarya Bajaj, DL, def. Aaron Arambhan (5/8), MH, 11-9, 11-5, 11-5.
U-15: Shreyansh Jha (1), MH, def. Dhruv Johri, HR, 11-0,11-7, 8-11, 11-7; Aryaman Singh (5/8), KA, def. Dhruv Bopana, TN, 10-12, 15, 13, 15-13,11-7; Shresht Iyer (3/4), KA, def. Jagesh Chhabra, DL, 11-6,11-9, 11-3; Harshal Rana, HR, def. Vivaan Khanna (5/8), MH, 11-7, 12-10, 13-11.
U-17: Aryaveer Dewan, DL, def. Subhash Choudhary (1), RJ, 11-9, 11-6, 11-2; Lokesh Subramani, TN, def. Raghav Vashishtha (5/8), UP, 11-2, 11-5, 11-8; Shiven Agarwal, TN, def. Darshil Parasrampuria (3/4), TN, 11-8, 11-1, 6-11, 11-9; Purav Rambhia, MH, def. Hridhaan Shah (5/8), MH, 11-9, 11-9, 4-11, 11-6.
U-19: Arihant Ks (1), TN, def. Shravin Jain, TN, 11-2, 11-8, 11-9; Aayush Verma, MH, def. Priyanshu Kumar (5/8), HR, 11-7, 3-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6; Gurveer Singh, DL, def. Rachit Shah (3/4), MH, 11-8, 11-1, 11-7; Yusha Nafees, UP, def. Rahul Sanjay Balakrishnan (5/8), KA, 11-2, 11-1,11-1.
