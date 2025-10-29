IVECO BUS Signs Major Framework Agreements With Île-De-France Mobilités To Supply Up To 4,000 Vehicles

Turin, 29th October 2025. IVECO BUS, the urban, intercity and tourist bus brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG), has signed three framework agreements with Île-de-France Mobilités, a leading public transport authority managing one of Europe's largest and most complex transit networks. IVECO BUS will supply Île-de-France Mobilités with up to 4,000 low- and zero-emission buses and coaches between 2026 and 2032, in line with the brand's long-term strategy to building on zero-emission and electromobility solutions.

The agreements, managed by the Public Transport Procurement Organisation (CATP - Centrale d'Achat du Transport Public), correspond to three lots, each for the supply of a specific bus model: 12-metre GX 337 ELEC electric, 12- and 18-metre URBANWAY Compressed Natural Gas, and 12-metre interurban CROSSWAY Compressed Natural Gas. These last two models are both 100% compatible with biomethane produced from waste, contributing to a neutral carbon footprint.

IVECO BUS will continue to play a central role in what is currently one of the world's largest bus and coach renewal plans through the supply of state-of-the-art alternative propulsion vehicles. In addition to the significant environmental benefits these buses offer, they will be equipped with new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) which enhance the safety and comfort of drivers, passengers and residents.

“Iveco Group is honoured to collaborate with Île-de-France Mobilités, an operator who is at the forefront of the energy transition, and work together to decarbonise people transport. Our electric and biomethane solutions will deliver a clean energy mix, while contributing to our priority of reaching Net Zero Carbon by 2040,” said Claudio Passerini, President, Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group.

“With this new order of 4,000 vehicles, we are continuing the transport revolution that I initiated in 2016. We are on the verge of achieving this tremendous project of making Île-de-France the first French region to convert all its buses and coaches to clean energy. These IVECO BUS vehicles will deliver carbon neutrality, performance and passenger comfort,” said Valérie Pécresse, President of Île-de-France Mobilités.

