(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

MEDIA RELEASE



Paris, 29th October 2025



THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RCI BANQUE S.A. HAS APPROVED THE APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK CLAUDE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RCI BANQUE S.A.

The Board of Directors of RCI Banque S.A., which met on Wednesday 29 October 2025, approved the appointment of Patrick Claude as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of RCI Banque S.A.

Patrick Claude succeeds Gianluca De Ficchy, who is leaving the Group to focus on personal projects. He will work with Martin Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Mobilize Financial Services, the commercial brand of RCI Banque S.A, since January 2024.

This appointment is subject to approval by the European Central Bank.

Patrick Claude assumes the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Patrick Claude is a graduate of École Centrale Paris. After holding various positions at Rothschild and Barclays banks, he became Treasurer of RCI Banque in 1996.

From 2001 onwards, he continued his career within Renault, where he currently serves as VP, Group Financial Services. Between 2014 and 2021, he held the positions of Company Secretary, Chief Risk Officer, and Deputy CEO of RCI Banque, and was a member of its Executive Committee.

He has been a board member and a member of the Risk Committee of RCI Banque since 1st September 2021, and a member of the Accounts and Audit Committee since 1st February 2023. He becomes Chairman of the Board of Directors of RCI Banque S.A. on 29 October 2025.

Media Contact

Auriane Potel

... / + 33 6 27 36 84 95

About Mobilize Financial Services

Attentive to the needs of all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services, a subsidiary of Renault Group, creates innovative financial services to build sustainable mobility for all. Mobilize Financial Services, which began operations over 100 years ago, is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for customers and networks of Renault Group, and also for the brands Nissan and Mitsubishi in several countries. With operations in 35 countries and over 4,000 employees, Mobilize Financial Services financed more than 1,2 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2023 and sold 3,7 million service contracts. At the end of June 2025, average earning assets stood at58.9 billion euros of financing and the pre-tax income at 607 million Euros. Since 2012, the group has deployed deposits collecting activity in several countries. At the end of June 2025, the net amount of deposits collected represented 30.5 billion euros, representing 49.1% of the company's net assets.

To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services:

Attachment

PR Mobilize Financial Services_Chairman of the Board Appointment 291025