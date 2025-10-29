2025 Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Conference On Exchange Of Professionals And Hundred Elites And Hundred Enterprises Shenyang Tour Kicks Off

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENYANG, China, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 26, the 2025 Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Conference on Exchange of Professionals and "Hundred Elites and Hundred Enterprises" Shenyang Tour opened at the Industrial Museum of China.

Centered on the theme "Gather Global Talents to Create A Revitalized Future", this event brought together 4,000 employers from the three provinces in Northeast China, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and other major and medium-sized cities across China. They offered a record-breaking 84,000 job positions, marking the largest scale in the conference's history.

On the opening day alone, 38,653 attendees entered the venue, and companies received a total of 98,000 resumes. In his opening speech, Huo Bugang, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Liaoning Provincial Committee and Secretary of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee, highlighted that Shenyang has established five 100-billion-yuan industrial clusters encompassing automobiles, high-end equipment, aerospace, and more. He noted that the city is home to 45 universities, 56 major research institutes, and 93 national-level science and innovation platforms, while nearly 29,000 tech enterprises have established their base here.

At this conference, 49,000 positions - nearly 60% of the total - were generated in future-oriented industries such as artificial intelligence, advanced materials, new energy, and biomedicine. Fields like electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, and embedded software development emerged as particularly popular areas.

Shenyang is currently accelerating its development as an international central city in Northeast Asia, steadfastly promoting high-quality development, and striving to be the "high-jump team" leading the revitalization of both Northeast China and Liaoning Province. The "Shenyang Talent Initiative" provides comprehensive support for talent development, while the city boasts abundant public service resources in education, healthcare, elderly care, and vibrant consumption scenarios for "dining, accommodation, transportation, tourism, shopping, and entertainment". Shenyang has truly become a dynamic city where talents can thrive and realize their dreams, a place filled with boundless opportunity.

Source: Organizing Committee of the 2025 Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Conference on Exchange of Professionals

