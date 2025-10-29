MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In a season made for re-animation, a piece of broadcasting history is getting a second life. A 1980s-era FM radio broadcast station once used by author Stephen King has been recovered in Maine by Matthew Strong, a retired electronics recycler, collected and conserved by Good Point Recycling of Vermont, and purchased by BridgeSolarPower CEO Emmanuel Nyaletey of Ghana. The vintage gear will be co-owned by BridgeSolarPower and Good Point Recycling and installed in Accra for community programming that spotlights electronics reuse, safe recycling, and circular-economy jobs.

Broadcast Electronics FM10 10Kw FM transmitter with qty 4 4CX7500A tubes

“Finding this equipment felt like uncovering a time capsule,” said Matthew Strong, who recognized the significance of the station and preserved its key components.“It's satisfying to know the next chapter won't just be museum glass-it'll be on the air, creating public value.”

The project pairs BridgeSolarPower's energy-access mission with Good Point Recycling's fair-trade reuse ethos.“Stephen King helped make Maine famous for stories that travel,” said Robin Ingenthron, spokesperson for Good Point Recycling.“Sending this gear responsibly to Accra-where radio still stitches communities together-turns a great story into a working system. It proves that reuse, when done right, is not a horror show-it's the hero of resource conservation.”

BridgeSolarPower will host the restored studio as part of a public-interest broadcast initiative focused on right-to-repair, safe handling of end-of-life devices, technician training, and the economics of reuse in African markets. The programming will include interviews with local repairers (“the real experts”), call-in shows on product longevity, and segments demystifying environmental compliance and downstream accountability.

“This isn't nostalgia for nostalgia's sake,” said Emmanuel Nyaletey, CEO of BridgeSolarPower.“Ghana's tech sector runs on ingenuity and repair culture. A functioning broadcast studio gives us a megaphone to share practical advice, highlight good actors, and inspire young people to turn reuse into careers. It's about jobs, access, and dignity-and doing it transparently.”



To Matt Strong, it was not immediately evident that Stephen King's broadcaster had survived since it was decommissioned.“When we arrived at the transmitter site, it was obvious that nobody had been there for quite awhile... the door stuck... And as we got it open, it erupted into the Sargasso Sea of ticks. They were everywhere, outside, inside the equipment, and began to crawl all over us! We all agreed it could be a theme for a Stephen King story.”

The partners emphasized that all international movements are being managed with proper documentation and that the equipment, once commissioned in Accra, will operate as a teaching platform for electronics testing, safe refurbishment, and compliant materials handling.“We want trade readers to see the model: verify demand, document flows, elevate local technicians, and measure impact,” Ingenthron added.“That's how reuse outperforms disposal.” The three businesses are aligned under the mission of FairTradeRecycling, an international NGO based in Middlebury, Vermont.