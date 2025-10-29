Moneco Recognized On Forbes America's Top RIA Firms List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAIRFIELD, Conn., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moneco Advisors, a leading independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firm, is proud to announce its inclusion in the latest Forbes Top 250 RIAs in America, ranking among the top registered independent advisors in the United States. This recognition marks an important milestone for Moneco Advisors, reflecting the firm's continued growth, entrepreneurial drive, and long-standing commitment to“clients-first” success.

Moneco Advisors has also been recognized by leading publications including Inc 5000, Newsweek, and U.S. News & World Report, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted name in wealth management. In addition, the firm's CEO was recently named one of Forbes' Top 10“Best-in-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors.”

Charlie Rocco, JD/MBA, CFP®, CIMA®, Managing Partner and CEO confirmed,“We're honored to be recognized among Forbes' Top RIAs in America. This reflects the dedication of our multigenerational team, our unwavering commitment to putting clients first, and our focus on delivering clear, objective financial advice tailored to each individual. It also speaks to the increasing demand for independent guidance as more families seek trusted support in today's financial landscape.”

Learn more about the America's Top RIA Firms in America methodology here:

Founded in 1980, Moneco Advisors serves individuals, families and small businesses, offering comprehensive financial planning, investment management, retirement strategies, and more. As the financial advisory industry continues to evolve, Moneco remains committed to innovation, integrity, and impact-helping clients pursue confidence and clarity in their financial lives.

Learn more about Moneco here: monecoadvisors.

