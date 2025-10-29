Sogeclair: 9-Month Turnover As Of September 30, 2025: +1,4% At €117.4M
| Location
SUBSIDIARIES
(in €M)
|Turnover 9 month 2025
|Turnover 9 month 2024
| Weight in turnover 2025
(as %)
| Variation
(as %)
|France
|81.1
|76.3
|69.0%
|+ 6.3%
|Europe (except France)
|5.9
|4.8
|5.0%
|+ 22.3%
|America
|27.3
|30.3
|23.2%
|- 10.1%
|Asia-Pacific
|3.1
|4.2
|2.6%
|- 27.0%
|Rest of the world
|0.1
|0.2
|0.1%
|- 34.0%
|Total
|117.4
|115.8
|100%
|+ 1.4%
Differences are due to rounding.
Turnover generated in France (69% of total turnover) rose by 6.3%.
Turnover in Europe excluding France (5% of total turnover) rose sharply by 22.3%.
The America area (23.2% of turnover) declined by 10.1%, penalized by exchange rate fluctuations and an unfavorable base effect in the third quarter. Similarly, the Asia-Pacific area (2.6% of turnover) declined sharply by 27%.
By Business Unit
|Business Unit
|Turnover 9-month 2025 (€M)
| Weight in turnover 2025
(as %)
| Variation
(as %)
| Engineering
At constant exchange rate and perimeter
| 60.7
60.7
| 51.7%
51.5%
| +8.2%
+8.3%
| Solutions
At constant exchange rate and perimeter
| 56.7
57.2
| 48.3%
48.5%
| -5.0%
-4.2%
Differences are due to rounding.
ACTIVITIES REPORT
Engineering BU, a Q3 in line with the promising year 2025
The Engineering BU continues to drive the group's growth over the year (+8.2%).
The Defense sector keeps on growing strongly (+40.8%) and is benefiting from a rapidly developing market. Business aviation, up 3.6%, is growing thanks to our expertise in North America, mainly in Canada. Commercial aviation, up 4.8%, is being driven by stronger performance in France and Germany.
Diversification efforts coupled with the strong performance of its traditional sectors enabled the Engineering BU to perform well throughout 2025.
Solutions BU marks time while waiting for its order book to fill up again
The BU Solutions, down 5% (-4.2% at constant perimeter and exchange rates), continues to be penalized by an unfavorable base effect and negative exchange rate fluctuations.
Simulation activities declined by 5.2% (-4% at constant perimeter and exchange rates) due to the downturn in the rail sector and the crisis in the automotive sector.
The ongoing rebuilding of the order book should begin to have an impact on the rail sector from 2026 onwards.
The Equipment activities was impacted by an unfavorable base effect that continued into Q3, mainly on aircraft interior products in North America, following improvements in industrial processes and the recovery of delivery delays in 2024. A product diversification plan and a commercial reinforcement plan currently underway should bear fruit in 2026.
The increase in production rates in the thermoplastics activities saw its impact on turnover reduced by exchange rate fluctuations (+4%; +6.8% at constant exchange rate).
The Defense activity has seen its turnover double since the beginning of the year.
PERSPECTIVES
The group posted slight growth in turnover despite the complex economic and geopolitical environment and unfavorable exchange rate evolution. This increase was driven by the strong performance of our traditional business lines and the rapid growth of the Defense sector in Europe.
At the same time, the various improvement plans launched in 2025 (commercial and operational diversification, continuous improvement) will bear fruit in 2026.
NEXT ANNOUNCEMENT: turnover for the 4th quarter of 2025, on January 28, 2026, after closing of the Stock Market
About SOGECLAIR
Supplier of innovative high added-value solutions for safer and less-consuming mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product's lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality and proximity service to all its customers.
SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR – Bloomberg SOG)
Contacts: Alexandre ROBARDEY, Chairman of the Board / Philippe BREL, Chief Executive Officer / / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01
Press contact: Louise-Marie Thabard / SOGECLAIR Communication / ... / +336 75 95 12 20
