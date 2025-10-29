Interim Report Q3 2025
|Financial Highlights (DKKm)
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
|Q3 2025 YTD
|Q3 2024 YTD
|Net Revenue
|1,465.2
|1,326.1
|4,448.0
|3,878.9
|Gross Margin
|341.3
|303.1
|1,056.0
|892.3
|EBITDA
|98.2
|99.6
|284.9
|242.9
|EBT
|51.9
|58.2
|154.5
|130.1
|Key ratios (%)
|Revenue Growth Rate
|10.5
|7.9
|14.7
|(0.5)
|Gross Margin
|23.3
|22.9
|23.7
|23.0
|EBITDA Margin
|6.7
|7.5
|6.4
|6.3
|EBT Margin
|3.5
|4.4
|3.5
|3.3
RevenueAO continued to gain market share in the B2B segment. Competition remains fierce and continues to put pressure on margins in project sales. The B2C segment posted positive growth rates for the eighth quarter in a row. Q3 revenue was DKK 1,465.2m (DKK
EBITDA
EBITDA amounted to DKK corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 6.7%.
EBT
EBT amounted to DKK corresponding to a margin of 3.5%.
Guidance for 2025
Guidance has been further narrowed compared to the latest guidance from the Q2 report.
Revenue for 2025 is expected to be in the range of DKK 6,000–6,100m (latest guidance: DKK 5,950–6,100m).EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 420–440m (latest guidance: DKK 420–450m).Profit before tax (EBT) is expected to be in the range of DKK 245–265m (latest guidance: DKK 245–275m). Financial outlook assumptions are detailed in the interim financial report.
Webcast
The Interim Report for Q3 2025 will be presented in English via webcast on October 30, 2025, at 13:00 CET. Participation is possible via the Investor Relations page on AO or through the link below:
For further information, please contact:
CEO Niels A. Johansen
CFO/Deputy CEO Per Toelstang
Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S
Rørvang 3
DK- 2620 Albertslund
Denmark
Tlf.: +45 70 28 00 00
