LRMR Investors Have Opportunity To Join Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: LRMR ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Larimar announced data from an ongoing open-label study investigating daily subcutaneous injections of Nomlabofusp in participants with Friedreich's Ataxia on September 29, 2025. The Company claimed the data was“positive” but also disclosed seven study participants suffered from severe allergic reactions or anaphylaxis. Based on this news, shares of Larimar fell by more than 33.6% on the same day.

