Security Federal Corporation Announces Increase In Quarterly And Year-To-Date Earnings

AIKEN, S.C., Oct. 29, 2025 -- Security Federal Corporation (the"Company") (OTCBB: SFDL), the holding company for Security Federal Bank (the"Bank"), today announced earnings and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $3.2 million, or $1.01 per common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.62 per common share, for the third quarter of 2024. Year-to-date net income available to common shareholders was $8.1 million, or $2.57 per common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $5.9 million, or $1.83 per common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in both quarterly and year-to-date net income available to common shareholders was primarily due to increased net interest income and reductions to the provision for credit losses, which were partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense. Third Quarter Comparative Financial Highlights

Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 16.0%, to $12.1 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $10.4 million during the third quarter of 2024.

Total interest income increased $600,000, or 3.1%, to $20.1 million while total interest expense decreased $1.1 million, or 11.7%, to $8.1 million during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter in 2024. The increase in interest income was a result of a $438,000 increase in interest income from loans and a $754,000 increase in interest income from investments. These were partially offset by a $593,000 decrease in interest income from other interest-earning assets. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to the repayment of outstanding borrowings from the Federal Reserve, which resulted in a lower average balance of interest-bearing liabilities compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income increased $9,000, or 0.3%, to $2.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same quarter in the prior year. Non-interest expense increased $1.0 million, or 11.2%, to $10.4 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same quarter in the prior year primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits expense, occupancy expense and depreciation of maintenance and equipment.

Quarter Ended (Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 9/30/2025 9/30/2024 Total interest income $ 20,131 $ 19,531 Total interest expense 8,052 9,121 Net interest income 12,079 10,410 (Reversal of) Provision for credit losses (200 ) 580 Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses 12,279 9,830 Non-interest income 2,634 2,625 Non-interest expense 10,351 9,313 Income before income taxes 4,562 3,142 Provision for income taxes 973 732 Net income 3,588 2,410 Preferred stock dividends 415 415 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,174 $ 1,995 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 1.01 $ 0.62

Year to Date (Nine Months) Comparative Financial Highlights



Net interest income increased $4.0 million, or 13.2%, to $34.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Total interest income increased $1.7 million, or 3.1%, to $58.8 million while total interest expense decreased $2.3 million, or 8.7%, to $24.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period in the prior year.



Non-interest income increased $273,000, or 3.7%, to $7.7 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period in the prior year primarily due to a $365,000 increase in rental income, a $119,000 increase in ATM and check card fee income and a $62,000 gain on sale of land held for sale. During the first quarter of 2025, we purchased a multi-tenant property resulting in an increase in rental income. The property is intended to be the future site of a full-service branch. These increases in non-interest income were partially offset by a $358,000 decrease in trust income. Non-interest expense increased $1.9 million, or 6.8%, to $30.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits expense and occupancy expense.

Nine Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 9/30/2025 9/30/2024 Total interest income $ 58,813 $ 57,071 Total interest expense 24,194 26,497 Net interest income 34,619 30,574 (Reversal of) Provision for credit losses (200 ) 1,090 Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses 34,819 29,484 Non-interest income 7,673 7,400 Non-interest expense 30,553 28,617 Income before income taxes 11,939 8,267 Provision for income taxes 2,555 1,878 Net income 9,384 6,389 Preferred stock dividends 1,245 512 Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,139 $ 5,877 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 2.57 $ 1.83

Credit Quality



The Company recorded a $317,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on loans and a $117,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, resulting in a $200,000 net reversal in the provision for credit losses for the first nine months of 2025, compared to a $1.2 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $110,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, resulting in a total provision for credit losses of $1.1 million during the first nine months of 2024.

Non-performing assets were $5.7 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $7.6 million at December 31, 2024 and $6.8 million at September 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses to gross loans was 1.97%, 1.98% and 1.95% at September 30, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively.



At Period End (dollars in thousands): 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 Non-performing assets $ 5,669 $ 7,636 $ 6,770 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.35% 0.47% 0.43% Allowance for credit losses $ 13,603 $ 13,894 $ 13,604 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.97% 1.98% 1.95%

Balance Sheet Highlights and Capital Management



Total assets were $1.61 billion at September 30, 2025, a year-over-year increase of $35.7 million, or 2.3%.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $126.5 million, or 70.9%, during the first nine months of 2025 to $51.8 million at September 30, 2025, primarily due to purchases of investment securities and the repayment of outstanding borrowings from the Federal Reserve.

Total loans receivable, net were $678.1 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $9.0 million during the first nine months of 2025 and a year-over-year decrease of $8.6 million.

Investment securities increased $128.4 million during the first nine months of 2025 to $789.3 million at September 30, 2025, as purchases of investment securities exceeded maturities and principal paydowns during the nine-month period.

Deposits were $1.37 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $41.4 million, or 3.1%, during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and a year-over-year increase of $108.2 million, or 8.6%. Borrowings decreased $53.9 million, or 58.0%, during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, to $39.0 million due to the repayment of all outstanding borrowings from the Federal Reserve.

Dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 Total assets $ 1,612,017 $ 1,611,773 $ 1,576,326 Cash and cash equivalents 51,805 178,277 132,376 Total loans receivable, net 678,114 687,149 686,708 Investment securities 789,261 660,823 672,054 Deposits 1,365,470 1,324,033 1,257,314 Borrowings 39,044 92,964 120,978 Total shareholders' equity 194,791 182,389 185,082 Common shareholders' equity 111,842 99,440 102,133 Common equity book value per share $ 35.80 $ 31.21 $ 31.97 Total risk-based capital to risk weighted assets (1) 19.93% 19.96% 19.21% CET1 capital to risk weighted assets (1) 18.67% 18.71% 17.96% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 10.14% 9.88% 10.27% (1) - Ratio is calculated using Bank only information and not consolidated information

Security Federal Bank has 19 full-service branches located in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank's wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.

