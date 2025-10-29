Foundation For Social Connection Unveils New Resource To Guide Strategic Investment In Structural Social Capital

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Today, the Foundation for Social Connection is proud to release The Roadmap: Reimagining Infrastructure to Improve Social Capital, a guide for local governments to leverage the power of social connection in local infrastructure decisions to advance economic mobility.

Recent research shows economic mobility in the U.S. has declined over the past decades. One of the strongest predictors of upward mobility is economic connectedness – the share of friends a person has with higher socioeconomic status. Yet opportunities for bridging relationships have diminished as civic participation and neighborhood engagement decline.

“Economic mobility isn't just about jobs or income; it's about relationships,” said Jillian Racoosin Kornmeier, MPH, Executive Director of the Foundation for Social Connection.“Communities thrive when people connect across differences, trust one another, and work together. This roadmap provides the tools to make that happen.”

This project, supported by the Gates Foundation, draws on nationwide community visits and expert interviews across diverse fields to illuminate the critical links between“third places” – libraries, parks, local gathering spaces – social connection, social capital, and economic opportunity. The resulting framework offers actionable strategies, local examples, and lessons learned to help municipalities create more connected, inclusive, and economically prosperous communities.

“This roadmap presents a clear and inspiring vision for how to invest in people by investing in connection,” said AJ Calhoun, Director of Research and Impact at Leading on Opportunity and member of the project working group.“It's a powerful reminder that when we design communities where everyone has a seat at the table and a chance to belong, we don't just strengthen relationships – we unlock opportunity.”

Local leaders, community organizations, and policymakers are encouraged to explore the findings here and apply the roadmap to their communities.

