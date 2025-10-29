403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Incentive Travel Market To Witness Comprehensive Growth By 2031 Maritz, BI Worldwide
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global incentive travel market garnered $42.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $216.8 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a comprehensive study which focuses on value chain, competitive scenario, changing market dynamics, major segments, and regional landscape.
Request Sample Copy of Report:
The research offers a detailed analysis which focuses on segmentation of the global incentive travel market based on source, industry type, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.
On the basis of source, the domestic segment contributed to the largest share in 2021, holding more than three-fourths of the global incentive travel market, and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. On the other hand, the international segment is registered to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.11% during the forecast period.
Procure Complete Report (707 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):-
On the basis of industry type, the healthcare segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-fifth of the global incentive travel market, and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.
On the basis of end user, the corporate institutions segment held the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 90% of the global incentive travel market, and is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period.
On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region is registered to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.79% during the forecast period. However, the region across Europe accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total incentive travel market share, and is estimated to maintain its lead in terms of revenue in 2031.
Enquire before buying: -
Leading market players of the global incentive travel market analyzed in the research include BCD Group
BI Worldwide
Direct Travel
Fareportal
Frosch
Omega World Travel
CSI DMC
IBTM
ITA Group
Maritz
Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT)
360 Destination Group
Access Destination Services
ATPI Ltd.
Cievents
Conference Care Ltd.
Creative Group, Inc.
Meetings and Incentives Worldwide, Inc.
One10, LLC
The Freeman Company
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
Expedia Group
Booking Holdings
CWT (Carlson Wagonlit Travel)
Travel Leaders Group
Travel Edge
ATG
Adelman Travel
Trending Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:
Bleisure Travel Market
Travel Accessories Market
Request Sample Copy of Report:
The research offers a detailed analysis which focuses on segmentation of the global incentive travel market based on source, industry type, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.
On the basis of source, the domestic segment contributed to the largest share in 2021, holding more than three-fourths of the global incentive travel market, and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. On the other hand, the international segment is registered to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.11% during the forecast period.
Procure Complete Report (707 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):-
On the basis of industry type, the healthcare segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-fifth of the global incentive travel market, and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.
On the basis of end user, the corporate institutions segment held the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 90% of the global incentive travel market, and is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period.
On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region is registered to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.79% during the forecast period. However, the region across Europe accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total incentive travel market share, and is estimated to maintain its lead in terms of revenue in 2031.
Enquire before buying: -
Leading market players of the global incentive travel market analyzed in the research include BCD Group
BI Worldwide
Direct Travel
Fareportal
Frosch
Omega World Travel
CSI DMC
IBTM
ITA Group
Maritz
Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT)
360 Destination Group
Access Destination Services
ATPI Ltd.
Cievents
Conference Care Ltd.
Creative Group, Inc.
Meetings and Incentives Worldwide, Inc.
One10, LLC
The Freeman Company
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
Expedia Group
Booking Holdings
CWT (Carlson Wagonlit Travel)
Travel Leaders Group
Travel Edge
ATG
Adelman Travel
Trending Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:
Bleisure Travel Market
Travel Accessories Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment