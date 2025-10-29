Farah Khan Says She Failed Twice IVF In Sania Mirza's Podcast

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Choreographer-director Farah Khan recently appeared on the podcast of Tennis icon Sania Mirza, and shed light on her struggles with IVF. She said that she failed twice in IVF.

In the premiere episode of 'Serving It Up With Sania', Farah Khan opened up about her personal and professional life with her trademark wit and humour. Touching upon her relationship with her husband, she shared,“Shirish and I are secure in our marriage and we don't need to hold hands on the red carpet. Maybe actors will get angry with me now”.

She also spoke about the emotional toll of her IVF journey, as she revealed,“I failed twice in IVF. I used to just be crying and crying. It's also because of the hormones that are pumped in. I used to cry at the drop of a hat. And I was also shooting Om Shanti Om at the same time”.

'Serving It Up with Sania' by IVM Podcasts brings together celebrated personalities from sports, entertainment, entrepreneurship, and pop culture, beginning with friendly volleys on the court and ending with honest, heartfelt storytelling. The format strikes the perfect balance between sport, spirit, and storytelling, offering audiences a refreshing new take on celebrity conversations.

Reflecting on her friendships, Farah added,“I just feel that it has been challenging to be unapologetically honest and true while being in the public eye. Sometimes I do tend to offend some of my friends and I realize I don't always have to tell them the truth”.

Earlier, Farah visited actress Diana Penty's ancestral home in South Bombay for a new episode of her YouTube series. The actress, known for her debut in Cocktail, gave Farah Khan an exclusive tour of her century-old family bungalow, which has been passed down through four generations, from her great-grandfather to her grandfather, then parents, and now to her. During the tour, Farah Khan was left in awe of the vintage interiors and antique furniture, much of which has been carefully preserved over time.

Diana revealed that some of the furniture pieces are over 100 years old, including a vintage decor that was gifted to her grandfather during World War II. The revelation left Farah visibly astonished, who called the house a beautiful reminder of old Bombay's charms. Farah was seen stunned as she saw the living room of Diana's lavish house.