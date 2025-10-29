CAUT Condemns Alberta Government's Attack On Democratic Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Association of University Teachers (CAUT) condemns the Alberta government for overriding constitutionally protected rights and imposing a rejected contract offer on members of the Alberta Teachers' Association.

“The Alberta government's actions are reprehensible, heavy-handed and undemocratic,” said CAUT executive director David Robinson.“The UCP government had other options to resolve the dispute, but instead chose to declare all-out war on the fundamental rights of Albertans and all Canadians.”

On Monday, the provincial government passed the Back to School Act, legislation that forces legally striking teachers back to work, imposes a new contract, and invokes the notwithstanding clause because the act violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“No government that purports to uphold the rule of law and fundamental rights and freedoms of its citizens would ever take away the right to free collective bargaining and the right to strike,” said Robinson.“CAUT joins with our colleagues in the Alberta Teachers' Association and in the broader labour movement in condemning this reckless abuse of power. We stand ready to join and support whatever actions are needed to overturn this undemocratic and dangerous legislation.”

CAUT is the national voice of over 75,000 academic staff at 130 universities and colleges across the country.

Contact:

Elizabeth Berman

Canadian Association of University Teachers

...

613-400-1633