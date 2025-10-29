Saudi Arabia $925+ Mn Biscuit Market To 2030: Western Snacking Habits Are Gaining Popularity, Encouraging Innovation In Biscuit Flavors, Formats, And Packaging

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Biscuit Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Biscuit Market was valued at USD 628.34 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 928.08 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.72%

The market's steady growth is supported by rising disposable incomes, a burgeoning middle class, and a young, urbanized population with a strong appetite for convenient, affordable snacks. Western snacking habits are gaining popularity, encouraging innovation in biscuit flavors, formats, and packaging.



The fast-paced lifestyles of urban consumers continue to drive demand for ready-to-eat food items, including biscuits. Health-conscious trends are prompting the launch of fortified, whole grain, and sugar-free varieties. Enhanced product availability through strong retail networks and growing e-commerce platforms, coupled with strategic marketing initiatives by major brands, is making biscuits more accessible and visible. Collectively, these factors are contributing to a dynamic and expanding biscuit market across the Kingdom.

Key Market Drivers

Rapid Economic Growth & Urbanization

The strong economic performance and increasing urbanization of Saudi Arabia are central to the growth of the biscuit market. With a 2.7% year-on-year economic growth recorded in Q1 2025, the Kingdom is witnessing rising purchasing power among consumers, especially within an expanding middle class.

Urban migration to cities like Riyadh and Jeddah has led to lifestyle changes favoring quick and easy food options, boosting the demand for biscuits. The influence of global snacking trends among younger demographics has accelerated the innovation of biscuit flavors and packaging styles. Additionally, modern retail formats and expanding e-commerce are making biscuits more widely available, supporting consistent growth and market diversification.

Key Market Challenges

Intense Competition Among Major Players

Intense competition among local and international brands is a defining factor in the Saudi Arabia biscuit market. Companies are consistently innovating with new flavors, enhanced packaging, and targeted pricing strategies to differentiate their offerings and capture consumer attention. Aggressive marketing and promotions are being used to build brand awareness and consumer loyalty.

This high level of competition is not only pushing manufacturers to maintain product quality and diversify their assortments, but it is also encouraging the growth of premium and health-oriented biscuit segments. While this benefits consumers through greater variety and value, it presents a challenge for brands trying to maintain their market share and profitability.

Key Market Trends

Flavor Innovation

Flavor innovation continues to shape the Saudi Arabia biscuit market, driven by evolving tastes and a desire for unique snacking experiences. While traditional flavors like date, cardamom, and pistachio remain popular, demand is growing for more adventurous combinations including saffron, chocolate, caramel, and rosewater.

The Kingdom's diverse and globally influenced population is encouraging brands to blend local and international flavors, offering novelty and variety. In addition, the focus on health has led to the emergence of biscuits with natural sweeteners, added fiber, and functional ingredients like protein and whole grains. These innovations are helping brands meet the demands of health-conscious consumers while maintaining indulgent taste profiles.

Key Attributes: