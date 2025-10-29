Sustainable Bioprocessing Materials Market Driving The Green Revolution In Biomanufacturing
Ottawa, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sustainable bioprocessing materials market
Advances in biodegradable polymers and renewable raw materials are improving process efficiency while minimizing environmental impact. As the bioprocessing sector moves toward carbon neutrality, sustainable materials are emerging as a cornerstone of next-generation production systems. The growth of the market is driven by the growing demand for eco-friendly alternatives in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, which fuels the growth of the market.The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @
Key Takeaways
- North America dominated the sustainable bioprocessing materials market with a market revenue share of 46.5% in 2024. Europe is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. By material type, the bio-based polymers segment captured the largest share of 43.6% of the market in 2024. By material type, the compostable/biodegradable plastics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. By application, the single-use bioprocessing equipment segment was dominant in the market with a market share of 49.2% in 2024. By application, the packaging of the biologics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. By process stage, the upstream processing segment captured the dominant revenue share of 44.9% of the market in 2024. By process stage, the fill & finish segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By end-user, the biopharmaceutical companies segment dominated the sustainable bioprocessing materials market with a revenue share of 61.3% in 2024. By end-user, the CDMOs/CMOs segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.
Market Overview & Potential
The sustainable bioprocessing materials market comprises environmentally friendly, biodegradable, recyclable, or bio-based materials used in biopharmaceutical manufacturingYou can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...
What Is The Growth Potential Responsible For The Growth Of The Sustainable Bioprocessing Materials Market?
The main drivers for the sustainable bioprocessing materials market include increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, the shift towards continuous and intensified bioprocessing, and growing consumer and regulatory pressure for eco-friendly and sustainable production practices. Companies are adopting innovative materials and technologies, such as disposable systems and high-titer cell lines, to meet efficiency goals, reduce waste, and develop more sustainable bioprocesses.
What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Sustainable Bioprocessing Materials Market?
Reduced resource consumption:
- Companies are focusing on reducing their environmental footprint by lowering energy and water consumption and integrating renewable energy sources.
Waste management and circular economy:
- Optimising waste management practices and adopting circular economy principles are becoming increasingly important.
Digitalisation and automation:
- Automation and digitalisation are enhancing operational efficiency and scalability in bioprocessing.
Biodegradable and recyclable materials:
- A major trend is the development and use of more sustainable materials, such as bioplastics like PLA (Polylactic Acid), to replace traditional plastics in bioprocessing equipment like bags and containers.
Single-use systems:
- The adoption of single-use technologies is growing, driven by the need for flexibility, reduced cleaning time, and faster changeovers between different biopharmaceutical products.
What Is the Growing Challenge in the Sustainable Bioprocessing Materials Market?
Challenges for the sustainable bioprocessing materials market include scalability issues, high initial costs, and difficulties with recycling materials, particularly single-use plastics, due to stringent regulations. Other challenges involve a lack of standardised definitions for sustainability, difficulty in supply chain collaboration, and the need for more internal expertise and training on sustainability practices.
Regional Analysis
How Did North America Dominate the Sustainable Bioprocessing Materials Market in 2024?North America dominated the sustainable bioprocessing materials market with a market revenue share of 46.5% in 2024. The North American sustainable bioprocessing materials market is led by the adoption of single-use technologies (SUTs), particularly among biopharmaceutical manufacturers, and is projected to grow significantly. Key market drivers include the demand for flexible, rapid, and sterile manufacturing processes, fueled by the production of vaccines cell and gene therapies
What Made Europe Significantly Grow in The Sustainable Bioprocessing Materials Market In 2024?
Europe is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The sustainable bioprocessing materials market in Europe is experiencing significant growth, driven by the expanding biopharmaceutical sector and the need for more sustainable, energy-efficient, and contamination-controlled processes. Key trends include the adoption of single-use systems, the integration of digital technologies like AI, and the shift toward bio-based feedstocks to meet stringent environmental regulations like the EU's Green Deal. Europe's strong biopharma industry, coupled with government incentives, is positioning it as a major hub for innovation in this area.Download the single region market report @
Segmental Insights
By Material TypeThe bio-based polymers segment captured the largest share of 43.6% of the market in 2024. The Biobased polymers are gaining traction in sustainable bioprocessing due to their renewable origin, reduced carbon footprint, and compatibility with pharmaceutical-grade applications. These materials are widely used in single-use bioprocessing systems and biologics packaging
The compostable/biodegradable plastics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Compostable and biodegradable plastics are increasingly used in bioprocessing consumables to minimise plastic waste and align with environmental regulations. Their adoption in tubing, connectors, and packaging supports circular economy goals within the pharmaceutical supply chain. The push toward green manufacturing and waste reduction drives strong growth in this segment.
By Application
The single-use bioprocessing equipment segment was dominant in the market with a market share of 49.2% in 2024. Sustainable materials are increasingly integrated into single-use bioprocessing systems such as bags, filters, tubing, and connectors. Biobased and compostable materials reduce environmental impact while maintaining sterility and performance standards. Biopharma firms are shifting toward eco-friendly alternatives to meet sustainability targets and reduce dependency on fossil-based plastics.The packaging of the biologics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Eco-conscious packaging materials made from biobased or compostable polymers are gaining popularity for biologics cold-chain packaging solutions requirements across pharmaceutical logistics
By The Process Stage
The upstream processing segment captured the dominant revenue share of 44.9% of the market in 2024. In upstream bioprocessing, sustainable materials are utilised in culture media containers, tubing, and bioreactor systems. These materials help reduce single-use plastic waste while maintaining process integrity and scalability. The trend toward green lab operations and closed-loop biomanufacturing reinforces adoption during early-stage production.
The fill & finish segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fill and finish stage increasingly employs biodegradable and recyclable polymers for sterile bags, filtration assemblies, and packaging containers. Sustainable material use ensures environmental compliance and product safety. Demand is rising as biologics manufacturers integrate sustainability metrics into end-stage processing and quality assurance frameworks.Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership:
By End-User
The biopharmaceutical companies segment dominated the sustainable bioprocessing materials market with a revenue share of 61.3% in 2024. Biopharmaceutical firms are leading adopters of sustainable materials to align production processes with corporate sustainability goals. These companies leverage biobased and compostable polymers across R&D and manufacturing stages to minimise environmental impact and comply with global ESG frameworks.
The CDMOs/CMOs segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMOs/CMOs) are rapidly integrating sustainable materials into their bioprocessing operations. Growing client demand for greener manufacturing and regulatory pressure for sustainable supply chains are key drivers. These organisations are investing in eco-efficient single-use systems and recyclable packaging solutions.
Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:
The global life science chemical biotech instrumentation market
The global portable bioprocessing bioreactors market
The global bioprocess automation market
The global single-use downstream bioprocessing market
The global bioprocess analyzers market
The global continuous bioprocessing market
The global bioprocess containers market
The global bioprocess bags market
The global upstream bioprocessing market
The global single-use bioprocessing market
Recent Developments
- In October 2024, in contrast to conventional colored PET pill bottles, packaging solutions supplier Berry Global has introduced a line of clear polypropylene (PP) bottles for medical applications that enable better sustainability and improved product protection. In April 2024, to improve the security, efficacy, and repeatability of medicinal product filling and speed up the supply of medicines to the market, SaniSure, a leading player in the worldwide market for single-use bioprocessing solutions, introduced Fill4Sure, a customised single-use filling assembly.
Sustainable Bioprocessing Materials Market Key Players List
- Sartorius AG Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma) Thermo Fisher Scientific Saint-Gobain Life Sciences Avantor Inc. Danaher Corporation (Pall Life Sciences & Cytiva) Corning Inc. Eppendorf AG BioPure Technology Ltd. Roquette Frères (bio-based polymers) DSM Engineering Materials BASF SE (bioplastics and additives) Greiner Bio-One Celanese Corporation Origin Materials (biopolymer innovation) NatureWorks LLC (PLA manufacturing) BioBag International Borealis AG (recyclable and compostable solutions) Plastiques Gosselin Lonza Group AG (via sustainable single-use technologies)
Segments Covered in The Report
By Material Type
- Bio-based Polymers
- Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Starch blends
- PBS (polybutylene succinate) PCL (polycaprolactone)
- PET HDPE PP (re-engineered for recyclability)
- PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) plastics
- PLA/PP blends Biomass-derived copolymers
By Application
- Single-use Bioprocessing Equipment
- Bags Tubing Connectors Filters
- Primary and secondary packaging Eco-friendly blister packs and labels
- Sustainable syringes Cartridges Vials
- Petri dishes, pipette tips Plates (biodegradable or recyclable)
- Modular cleanroom panels Containers made from green materials
By Process Stage
- Upstream Processes
- Media bags Filters Tubing
- Final containers Sterile barriers
- Chromatography columns Buffer containers
By End User
- Biopharmaceutical Companies CDMOs/CMOs Academic & Research Institutes Clinical Trial Manufacturers Packaging & Logistics Providers
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.Access the Dashboard:
About UsTowards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...
Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738
North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44
APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04Web:
Our Trusted Data PartnersPrecedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment