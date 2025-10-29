UAE Water Treatment Chemicals Industry Report 2025: Market Trends, Regional Insights, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Water Treatment Chemicals Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The UAE Water Treatment Chemicals Market was valued at USD 253.43 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 284.23 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 2.13%.

This growth is driven by the country's increasing reliance on water treatment solutions due to limited freshwater resources and the growing demand for potable and industrial water. With low annual rainfall and virtually no natural lakes or rivers, the UAE depends heavily on desalination and wastewater recycling to meet its water needs.



The rapid urbanization, population growth, and industrial expansion have significantly raised the country's water consumption. To ensure sustainable supply, water treatment chemicals are playing a critical role in desalination, wastewater management, and maintaining the quality of processed water. Supportive government policies, such as investments in infrastructure and regulations promoting water reuse, are further strengthening demand for water treatment chemicals across residential, industrial, and commercial applications.

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Demand from End-User Industries

The growing need for water treatment across a wide range of end-user industries in the UAE is a major factor fueling demand for water treatment chemicals. Industries such as oil and gas, power generation, manufacturing, food and beverage, and chemicals rely heavily on treated water for operations, cooling, and process applications.

In addition, strict regulatory mandates compel industries to adhere to high water quality standards, especially concerning reuse and discharge. For example, Abu Dhabi processes nearly 600 million m of wastewater annually, of which around 352 million m is reused for landscaping and district cooling. This scale of reuse demands the constant application of reliable chemical treatments such as coagulants, biocides, and corrosion inhibitors.

Rising industrialization, coupled with the UAE's high per capita bottled water consumption - estimated at 285 liters annually - has further emphasized the importance of safe and efficient water treatment. Industries rely on specialized chemicals for treating boiler feedwater, cooling towers, and effluents to prevent scale, corrosion, microbial growth, and contamination, thereby reinforcing the demand for chemical-based water treatment solutions.

Key Market Challenges

Lack of Public Awareness and Education

Despite the growing importance of water treatment chemicals, there remains a lack of widespread public awareness regarding their role in ensuring water safety. Many residents are unaware of the chemical processes behind water purification and the importance of regular treatment for maintaining public health.

This knowledge gap often leads to misconceptions about the quality and safety of treated water, reducing public engagement with conservation initiatives and limiting broader support for infrastructure investments. Without a well-informed public, initiatives to promote advanced treatment technologies and responsible water use may fall short, posing challenges to the growth and effectiveness of water treatment programs.

Key Market Trends

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance

Strengthening regulatory standards and quality control frameworks are emerging as key trends in the UAE's water treatment chemicals market. Authorities such as the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) and Dubai Municipality enforce strict guidelines regarding industrial discharge, water reuse, and treated water quality.

These regulations not only safeguard public health but also promote environmental sustainability. They encourage the use of low-toxicity, biodegradable, and efficient treatment chemicals, while simultaneously ensuring compliance with UAE and GCC environmental standards.

This trend is motivating industries and municipalities to upgrade their treatment protocols, adopt eco-friendly chemical solutions, and align operations with sustainability benchmarks - thereby driving demand for specialized and compliant water treatment chemicals.

Key Attributes:

