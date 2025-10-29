Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Casino Group Communication


2025-10-29 11:46:17
Casino Group Communication

Paris, 29 October 2025

Further to the article published today by Olivier Dauvers entitled“Casino: Kretinsky réinjecte de l'oxygène” (“Casino: Kretinsky injects new life”), Casino Group categorically denies the information that Daniel Kretinsky has“injected €500 million into the retailer's accounts.”

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - ... - Tél: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

... - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE -... - Tél: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

... - Tél: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

MENAFN29102025004107003653ID1110265677



