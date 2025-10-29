Thousands Of Families In Haryana Pushed Into Ruin Owing To Unemployment, Says Hooda

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 29 (IANS) Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday alleged that thousands of families have been pushed into financial ruin owing to unemployment.

“Illegal immigrants are being humiliatingly expelled from the US, with the largest number of them being young people from Haryana. It is very unfortunate that these young people are being sent back to Haryana in shackles, like prisoners,” he said.

“These young people had gone to the US due to unemployment. They had even sold their property and homes to go there. Each young person spent Rs 50 to Rs 60 lakh to reach the US, but now they are suddenly being sent back,” he added. As a result, the former Chief Minister said thousands of families have been completely ruined and are burdened with debt.

“The BJP government, which has been in power for 11 years, is directly responsible for this, as it has completely failed to provide employment to Haryana's youth within the state,” he said in a statement. Hooda pointed out that various reports and government statistics show that Haryana“remains the number one state in the country in terms of unemployment and crime. As a result, no investor is willing to invest in Haryana”.

“Due to the lack of new investment, employment is not being created, unemployment is continuously rising, and the youth are being forced to migrate from their state.”

The Congress lawmaker said even the BJP government itself is planning to send its youth abroad, which could not be a more unfortunate situation for any state.

“Today, Haryana's youth are travelling to America, opting for the dangerous 'dunki' route, migrating to war-torn Israel, and being drafted to fight on Russia's side in the Russia-Ukraine war. This means that the BJP-sponsored unemployment has now reached not just Haryana, but abroad,” he said.

Hooda said this situation is not only creating an economic crisis but is also tearing apart the social fabric, where families are breaking apart and the youth are turning towards depression and crime.