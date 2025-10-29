Bengaluru Gears Up For A Blockbuster Tennis Season Starting With Billie Jean King Playoffs

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 29 (IANS) Tennis lovers are in for a treat as Bengaluru gears up for a spectacular season of world-class tennis, starting with the Billie Jean King Cup Playoffs next month and ending with the ITF W1000 event in early 2026.

The SM Krishna Tennis Stadium will see a trio of marquee events beginning with the Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs, scheduled between November 14 and 16, followed by the Bengaluru Open in January (Jan 5-11, 2026), and the ITF W100 event to take place later in 2026.

Speaking on the development, Priyank M Kharge, Minister for IT/BT and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka & Sr. Vice President, KSLTA, said,“These are exciting times for tennis in Karnataka. Very few cities have the opportunity to host events of this scale, and it's a special moment for Bengaluru to welcome some of the world's best players. I urge fans to come out, fill the stands, and show their support. It's not every day you get to experience world-class tennis at your doorstep.”

Addressing a media gathering on Wednesday, Maheshwar Rao IAS, Commissioner, Greater Bengaluru Authority, and Hon. Secretary, KSLTA, said,“Bengaluru has earned its place on the global tennis map, and this upcoming season is another milestone in that journey. Hosting the Billie Jean King Cup, the Bengaluru Open, and the ITF W100 showcases our city's ability to bring together world-class talent and passionate fans. We look forward to seeing Bengaluru turn out in full strength to support Team India and celebrate this festival of tennis.”

Chethan R. IPS, Commissioner, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Karnataka, further added,“This is the first time we are hosting this event, and I am sure it will be a huge motivator not only for our professional tennis players but aspiring athletes as well. This is a great development for women's tennis in the region, and for tennis lovers, this is a great chance to watch world-class tennis right here in Bengaluru.”

Anticipation is building rapidly as the teams prepare to touch down in Bengaluru, with Slovenia arriving on November 7 and the Netherlands on November 9 as they vie for a coveted spot in the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers.

Team India comprises Ankita Raina, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Prarthana Thombare, and Riya Bhatia, while Slovenia's team includes Tamara Zidanšek, Kaja Juvan, Dalila Jakupović, and Nika Radišić. Meanwhile, the Netherlands will feature Suzan Lamens, Arantxa Rus, Anouk Koevermans, and Demi Schuurs.

Following the Billie Jean King Cup, the Bengaluru Open will reaffirm the city's position as a premier destination for tennis in India. As an ATP Challenger 125 event with a prize purse of USD 235,000, the tournament attracts some of the world's best emerging talents while offering Indian players vital exposure and ATP ranking opportunities. The momentum will continue with the ITF W100, which will serve as another landmark in Bengaluru's tennis calendar.