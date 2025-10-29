Goguardian Appoints Vishal Gupta As Chief Technology And Product Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned technology and cybersecurity executive joins GoGuardian to advance secure, AI-powered solutions for K–12 education

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGuardian, a leader in education technology supporting more than 25 million students and 10,000 schools nationwide, today announced the appointment of Vishal Gupta as Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTPO). Gupta will lead GoGuardian's technology strategy and innovation, overseeing the engineering, security, IT, data and AI, platforms, and product management teams, and guiding the creation of secure, AI-powered solutions that strengthen school safety and transform teaching and learning experiences for educators and students across the country.

Gupta joins GoGuardian with more than two decades of global leadership experience spanning technology, cybersecurity, and AI. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and CIO and CTO at Lexmark International, where he led global information technology, software engineering, and data science within a unified Connected Technology and Innovation organization. His team advanced Lexmark's use of cloud, IoT, and AI to deliver smarter, more secure, and connected customer experiences.

Prior to Lexmark, Gupta was Global Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Products and Platforms at Unisys Corporation, where he led a team of more than 1,500 engineers to build modern, cloud-based platforms and accelerate product development. Earlier in his career, he held senior technology leadership roles at Symantec and Cisco Systems, where he helped organizations securely adopt emerging technologies and improve outcomes across healthcare and enterprise markets.

“GoGuardian is entering a new chapter of growth, innovation, and impact,” said Rich Preece, CEO of GoGuardian.“We were looking for a technology leader who could meet us where we are and lead us to where we're going. Vishal's deep expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and large-scale technology transformation, combined with his passion for education and learning, will help us scale faster and bring even greater value to the schools and districts we serve.”

Gupta holds a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani, India, an MS in computer engineering from Dartmouth College, and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was recognized as a Palmer Scholar (top 5%). He serves on advisory boards for several cybersecurity and AI companies and has been recognized as one of the Top 100 CIO/CTOs by the National Diversity Council (2022–2023) and as CIO of the Year in 2025 by Orbie.

“Education is the biggest opportunity creator. It's how we change people's futures and strengthen our communities,” said Vishal Gupta.“With both of my parents having been educators, I've always had a deep respect for the power of learning to drive positive change. I'm proud to join GoGuardian, a company already supporting 25 million students, and I'm excited about what's ahead. With the amazing talent here, our strong product portfolio, and the new solutions we'll build, we can create not only the leading digital and physical safety products for K–12, but also deliver more personalized learning experiences that help every student realize their full potential.”

About GoGuardian

With over a decade of experience, including pioneering the use of AI in K-12 education, GoGuardian delivers best-in-class solutions built with educators, not just for them. Our suite of products, powered by purpose-driven, customizable AI and actionable insights, enables what matters most: safer schools, empowered teachers, and thriving students. Trusted by over 2 million educators and more than 10,000 schools, GoGuardian supports 25 million students nationwide-representing 50% of all public and private K–12 learners in the U.S.

GoGuardian's curriculum and instruction suite, Pear Deck Learning, is the only platform that offers teachers support for every instructional step in any topic-all in one place. From lesson planning to state testing, Pear Deck Learning helps teachers deliver engaging instruction, personalized learning tailored to each student's needs, and meaningful assessment all with ease.

