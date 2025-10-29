Leading Pet Lifestyle Brand Bravident Captures The Feel Of Fall And Winter Adventure With The Innovative Outdoor Dog Jacket Driftshelltm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced waterproofing and breathable fabric designed by Bravident ensures dogs stay warm and protected from harsh seasonal weather.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading pet lifestyle brand Bravident today announced the official launch of the DriftShellTM Outdoor Dog Jacket, a new addition to its performance pet apparel line. The breakthrough design offers comfortable, easy-to-wear, and removable outdoor adventure gear for dogs of all sizes and shapes. Every seam blends professional-grade performance with design inspired by pet owners for pet lovers









Crafted under the direction of Francisco Terra, Bravident's Brand Creative Director, the DriftShellTM Dog Outdoor Jacket supports a versatile pet lifestyle and the brand's mission to empower pets and people while exploring the world safely, sustainably, and stylishly.

“The DriftShellTM is more than just a doggie jacket,” says Terra.“We took the time to ensure the design moves with your dog, protects them from the elements, and looks amazing when worn. Every walk, whether in the city or the mountains, should be a shared experience.”

Redefining the Urban Outdoor Lifestyle





Most adult dogs require one or two walks a day for 15-30 minutes at a time. For younger dogs, that outdoor time is even longer and crucial to healthy development. All that activity can be a stressor, especially when it's snowing outside or there is a sudden rain shower. Bravident's new product provides an answer for daily walks, weekend hikes, or taking a dog on an extended vacation.

The DriftShellTM Outdoor Dog Jacket takes the design of typical urban outdoor lifestyle jackets and elevates it to a full waterproof dog jacket concept. The gear and fit are specifically designed to move with the dog's natural stride, ensuring protection against the elements without restricting mobility. Designers utilized waterproofing of 15,000 mmH2O to ensure better protection from rain and snow, without losing the quality of 10,000 g/m2/24h breathable materials so dogs stay dry and fresh. There are even YKK® Waterproof Zippers built for the rough and tough dog-friendly outdoor world.

Every lightweight dog jacket uses professional-grade, multi-layered waterproofing and ensures better temperature regulation. The DriftShellTM Dog Outdoor Jacket was created alongside the pet lifestyle brand's human products, including the Bravident Human-Pet Matching Outfit collection. The result is a cohesive aesthetic perfect for pet owners who prefer a unified look when going outside, without sacrificing the high-performance level of dog comfort. That dual design approach is known as“the emotional geometry” that sets Bravident dog gear apart from other providers.

Pet Performance Gear Rooted in Innovation

What makes the DriftShellTM Dog Outdoor Jacket stand out is the attention to detail. The functional fashion of the dog jacket ensures safety just as much as comfort. Every piece is designed to include safe and reflective detailing to ensure a beloved family pet is visible, even in low-light situations during early morning or late evening walks. The PFC-free dog jacket materials are eco-friendly, aligning with Bravident's sustainability values and EU Environmental goals.

Additional features of the premium DriftShellTM Dog Outdoor Jacket include:



Lighter weight design with professional-grade waterproofing to not weigh down a wet dog during a walk, hike, or outdoor exploration.

Breathable and comfortable fabric, durable enough for wet, rainy, snowy, windy, and dusty weather conditions.

Lightweight construction ensures easy packing and storing when not in use.

Aesthetics complement the DriftShellTM human series to ensure a unified design that pet owner's desire.

Eco-friendly materials to support Bravident's sustainability goals. Reflective details to enhance pet safety while in the great outdoors.

Most importantly, the synchronized design ensures owners feel luxurious when accompanying pets on a long walk through a park, while also accommodating the activity needs of different dog sizes. Donning and doffing the DriftShellTM Dog Outdoor Jacket is easy, as the lightweight jacket has an ergonomic fit tailored to a dog's body shape and anticipated movement. For pet owners seeking a lightweight outdoor dog jacket for small/medium dogs, the DriftShellTM provides both form and function in one attractive product.

Pet Adventures That Go Beyond the City

Bravident serves clients from all walks of life, including apartment-dwelling pet owners to those living near beautiful mountain backdrops or along relaxing waterways. As a sustainable dog apparel brand, the pet-friendly travel gear appeals to owners who enjoy training, walking, hiking, or camping with dogs in outdoor settings.

The stylish dog clothing, like the DriftShellTM Dog Outdoor Jacket, works just as well for an urban dog walk outfit as a high-altitude trek. That is why the pet lifestyle brand is launching the Bravident Ambassador Program, encouraging real pet owners to share stories of using gear like the DriftShellTM Dog Outdoor Jacket in real life through social media. That could be everything from outdoor photography to pet training or getting necessary exercise, where safety and functionality are essential.

In addition, the DriftShellTM Dog Outdoor Jacket is sold with a 30-day return and exchange policy (extended for EU under consumer law). There is free shipping available for orders over $100 for U.S. customers, making it easier than ever to outfit a cherished family dog, new puppy, or lifelong senior friend in comfortable, visible, protective, and stylish gear.

An Outdoor Pet Lifestyle Brand that Matches Adventure Needs





Bravident was founded by pet owners who noticed a lack of stylish and functional gear for both pets and their owners. Every design, including the DriftShellTM Dog Outdoor Jacket, is rooted in a belief that pets are more than companions. They are adventure partners and deserve the high-performance gear that matches their owners.

The DriftShellTM Dog Outdoor Jacket is set to launch in late October 2025, perfectly timed to the autumn-to-winter seasonal transition. Priced at $57 to $69, depending on pet size and jacket features, the waterproof dog jacket ensures pets stay protected during rainy walks, snowy playtime, and weekend camping adventures.

Learn more about the DriftShellTM Dog Outdoor Jacket by visiting Bravident's official website. Media collaborations are available, and invitations to the Bravident Ambassador Program are officially open.

About Bravident: Bravident is a leading pet and owner lifestyle brand that focuses on premium designs that blend urban functionality with rugged outdoor performance gear. Led by Francisco Terra and founder Zoe, the innovative pet company bases all product lines on the shared bond between humans and animals. With a timeless style that elevates pet aesthetics and materials supporting a more sustainable future, Bravident embodies the idea of shared exploration. For more information, visit the official website at .

Facebook:

Instagram:

YouTube: @bravident_official

TikTok: @bravident_adventures

Media Contact

Contact Person: Yingying Wang

Email:...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at