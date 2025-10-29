Seton Hall University Selects Allied Universal For Campus Security Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services provider, has been selected by Seton Hall Universityto provide campus security programs. This moves strengthens the University's commitment to providing a safe, secure, and welcoming environment for students, faculty, staff, and visitors.

Allied Universal will deliver comprehensive campus security services, including trained personnel, safety patrols, and emergency response support. The new security program is designed to enhance the University's existing safety infrastructure while helping to ensure that the campus community benefits from Allied Universal's expertise in proactive risk management and security operations.

“On behalf of Allied Universal, I want to express our sincere appreciation for this new partnership and for our shared commitment to creating a safer campus community,” said Steve Jones, Allied Universal global chairman and CEO.“As the leading security provider for higher education, we are excited to have been chosen to work with Seton Hall University as a higher education campus safety partner.”

The selection of Allied Universal builds on Seton Hall's ongoing commitment to campus safety, combining the University's strong public safety framework with Allied Universal's proven expertise in higher education security. Together, the collaboration aims to provide a proactive, community-focused approach that reinforces a secure, welcoming environment for everyone on campus.

“Allied Universal brings deep experience supporting higher education institutions across the country,” said Sergio Oliva, associate vice president for Public Safety and Security.“Their approach emphasizes professionalism, training, and engagement with the communities they serve, values that align closely with Seton Hall's mission and our own Public Safety philosophy.”

