Vanished! How To Protect Yourself And Your Children Offers Critical Tools Against Violence And Exploitation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- With more than five million critical victims reported each year, personal safety and security is no longer optional-it's essential. When factoring in family members who suffer and grieve, the total number of victims climbs above 50 million annually.

In his newly updated book, Vanished! How to Protect Yourself and Your Children, retired military, law enforcement, and private investigative professional Leon Ives delivers a powerful and practical resource designed to help readers safeguard themselves and the people they love.

Written in clear, direct language, Vanished! provides step-by-step guidance for recognizing danger, preventing abductions and assaults, and responding effectively when threats arise. Ives addresses the vulnerabilities faced by children, teens, adults, and seniors-including individuals with special needs-making this book an invaluable guide for families and communities alike. The strategies are drawn from real-world experience, offering a proactive plan for safety in an increasingly unpredictable world.

“Police and other local authorities are reactive-they arrive after the harm has been done,” says Ives.“Too many lives are lost or destroyed every year because people aren't prepared. I wrote this book to give families the knowledge and tools they need to protect themselves and those they love. Rely on yourself first, on others second.”

Unlike many safety manuals that focus on narrow age groups, Vanished! is designed for everyone. Whether you're a parent seeking to protect your children, a teenager navigating new risks, or an older adult facing unique vulnerabilities, Ives provides adaptable strategies for every stage of life.

With a lifelong commitment to public safety, Leon Ives spent his career on the front lines of crisis response, witnessing the power of awareness and preparation to prevent tragedy. Now, as an author, he continues that mission-equipping readers with the knowledge that can save lives.

Vanished! How to Protect Yourself and Your Children is now available through major booksellers. Readers can learn more about the book and its mission at or on Amazon. Visitors can read the first 100 pages for free, share the sample with others, and participate in Leon's blogs and discussions.

Contact: