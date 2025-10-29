403
Milei Appoints Finance Insider As Foreign Minister In Pivot To Washington
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a move solidifying his government's strategic alignment with the United States, Argentine President Javier Milei has sworn in Pablo Quirno as the nation's new foreign minister.
The appointment, the first official act after a decisive legislative election victory for Milei's party, signals a continued prioritization of economic rescue and close ties with the Trump administration.
Quirno, an economist trained at the University of Pennsylvania and former Latin America director for JP Morgan in New York, most recently served as Finance Secretary.
His professional trajectory, deeply rooted in international finance, underscores the Milei government's focus on what it terms "economic diplomacy."
He was a key negotiator of a recent $20 billion U.S. currency swap, a crucial lifeline for Argentina's depleted reserves.
The new chancellor replaces Gerardo Werthein, who resigned after less than a year in the role.
Quirno's immediate agenda includes a trip to the United States, where he aims to finalize negotiations on a broader free trade agreement.
"The objective is to continue consolidating the relationship with the United States," Quirno stated.
This diplomatic shift occurs against a backdrop of intense economic volatility. The endorsement from Washington, coupled with the electoral victory, has granted Milei political breathing room to advance his austere reform agenda.
The government's next challenge will be to build sustainable political agreements domestically, even as it courts international investors in sectors like mining and energy, seeking every possible dollar to stabilize the nation's finances.
