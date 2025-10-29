403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chile's Central Bank Holds Rates Steady Amid Lingering Inflation Fears
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a measured bid to tame persistent price pressures, Chile's Central Bank opted on Tuesday to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.75 percent, signaling caution in a volatile global landscape.
The unanimous decision by the bank's board, chaired by Rosanna Costa, marks the second straight meeting without adjustment following a modest 25-basis-point cut in July that eased rates from 5 percent.
Officials cited evolving risks to future inflation as the primary concern, underscoring the need for more data before resuming the descent toward the neutral range of 4 to 4.5 percent.
Chile's monetary path has been a rollercoaster since late 2022, when rates peaked at 11.25 percent to combat inflation that soared to 14.1 percent – the highest in three decades – amid post-pandemic supply snarls and surging energy costs.
Easing has since shaved 650 basis points off that summit, with headline inflation dipping to 4.4 percent in September, above the 3 percent target.
Core measures remain sticky in services and food, and the bank forecasts prices hovering near 4 percent through mid-2026 before settling at target.
Chile balances growth and inflation amid global uncertainty
The international backdrop looms large. The U.S. Federal Reserve 's recent quarter-point trim to 3.75-4 percent, driven by softening job data and trade jitters, met expectations.
Global markets have trended positively, with yields falling and currencies mixed, though oil's swings from Middle East tensions add uncertainty.
For copper-dependent Chile – where the metal fuels over half of exports – a 15 percent price surge since September offers a bright spot.
Supply curbs in Peru and Congo, plus U.S.-China frictions and Chinese infrastructure boosts, now underpin revised 2025 GDP growth projections of 1.75-2.75 percent.
At home, short- and long-term rates have barely budged, the peso has slipped 2 percent against the dollar, and credit growth lags at 1.8 percent year-on-year. Unemployment idles near 8.5 percent, with mining gains offsetting retail and construction slumps.
This pause prioritizes inflation control over aggressive stimulus, eyeing October price data and year-end GDP for cues. A December cut remains on the table if risks fade.
For Latin America's copper powerhouse, the move underscores a delicate balance: shielding purchasing power without stifling recovery in an interconnected region.
The unanimous decision by the bank's board, chaired by Rosanna Costa, marks the second straight meeting without adjustment following a modest 25-basis-point cut in July that eased rates from 5 percent.
Officials cited evolving risks to future inflation as the primary concern, underscoring the need for more data before resuming the descent toward the neutral range of 4 to 4.5 percent.
Chile's monetary path has been a rollercoaster since late 2022, when rates peaked at 11.25 percent to combat inflation that soared to 14.1 percent – the highest in three decades – amid post-pandemic supply snarls and surging energy costs.
Easing has since shaved 650 basis points off that summit, with headline inflation dipping to 4.4 percent in September, above the 3 percent target.
Core measures remain sticky in services and food, and the bank forecasts prices hovering near 4 percent through mid-2026 before settling at target.
Chile balances growth and inflation amid global uncertainty
The international backdrop looms large. The U.S. Federal Reserve 's recent quarter-point trim to 3.75-4 percent, driven by softening job data and trade jitters, met expectations.
Global markets have trended positively, with yields falling and currencies mixed, though oil's swings from Middle East tensions add uncertainty.
For copper-dependent Chile – where the metal fuels over half of exports – a 15 percent price surge since September offers a bright spot.
Supply curbs in Peru and Congo, plus U.S.-China frictions and Chinese infrastructure boosts, now underpin revised 2025 GDP growth projections of 1.75-2.75 percent.
At home, short- and long-term rates have barely budged, the peso has slipped 2 percent against the dollar, and credit growth lags at 1.8 percent year-on-year. Unemployment idles near 8.5 percent, with mining gains offsetting retail and construction slumps.
This pause prioritizes inflation control over aggressive stimulus, eyeing October price data and year-end GDP for cues. A December cut remains on the table if risks fade.
For Latin America's copper powerhouse, the move underscores a delicate balance: shielding purchasing power without stifling recovery in an interconnected region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment