Bengaluru's First Driverless Car Grabs Attention As Seer Takes Ride On Campus (Watch)

Bengaluru: In a landmark moment for India's technological innovation, a driverless car jointly developed by Wipro, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and RV College of Engineering (RVCE) has been unveiled in Bengaluru. The project, part of the Wipro–IISc Research and Innovation Network (WIRIN) initiative, marks a significant step towards India's ambition to build indigenous autonomous mobility solutions.

The prototype, developed over six years by a dedicated team of RVCE faculty members and students, was officially unveiled at the RV College campus on October 27. A viral video shared online by entrepreneur Adarsh Hegde showed Sri Sri 1008 Satyatma Theertha Sripadangalu of Uttaradi Matha seated inside the car as it moved smoothly around the campus without a driver. The sight of the seer calmly enjoying the autonomous ride quickly drew attention on social media, sparking widespread curiosity about the innovation and its potential.

Collaboration Between Academia And Industry

The driverless car is the result of a unique collaboration between Wipro, IISc and RV College of Engineering. The WIRIN initiative was established to bridge the gap between academic research and industrial innovation by focusing on advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and 5G-based autonomous systems.

Wipro and IISc formalised their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote collaborative research in AI, robotics and human–machine interaction. RVCE contributed its engineering and technical expertise to the development of the autonomous vehicle prototype.

This collaboration aims to accelerate the creation of next-generation smart mobility solutions while nurturing homegrown talent capable of addressing complex engineering challenges through research and innovation.

Key Focus Areas of the Project

The WIRIN initiative is designed to explore and advance multiple cutting-edge domains, including:



Autonomous Systems: Imaging, image processing, and computer vision for navigation and safety.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Including deep learning algorithms that enable decision-making in real-time traffic conditions.

Data Science and Cybersecurity:To ensure safe, secure, and efficient vehicle operation.

Smart Materials and Emerging Technologies:Enhancing durability and adaptability for Indian road environments. Disruptive Design and Manufacturing: Creating scalable and cost-effective autonomous mobility systems.

Still Under Development

According to project insiders, the autonomous vehicle is still in its developmental phase. Extensive mapping and testing of Indian road and traffic conditions are under way to ensure the car can safely navigate real-world scenarios before a full-scale launch.

A formal public unveiling of the next phase of the project is expected in the coming months. The team is working to fine-tune navigation accuracy, safety mechanisms, and machine learning algorithms to adapt to the country's challenging traffic dynamics.

India's Growing Push for Driverless Technology

India's entry into the autonomous mobility space has been gaining momentum. Apart from the WIRIN project, IIT Hyderabad has been developing autonomous navigation technology for off-road vehicles, particularly for agricultural and mining applications. Prototype vehicles at the institute are already being used to ferry people across its campus.

Globally, several countries are racing ahead in driverless technology. In the United States, Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently announced plans to launch driverless ride-hailing services in California and Texas. The company has already secured initial approvals from California regulators for its autonomous vehicle operations.

A Step Forward for India's Smart Mobility Future

The unveiling of the Wipro, IISc, and RVCE driverless car represents more than just a technological breakthrough. It is a symbol of India's growing capacity for innovation through collaboration. By combining the resources of a leading technology company, a premier research institution, and an engineering college, the initiative showcases the power of academia–industry partnerships in driving the nation's journey towards self-reliant, AI-driven transportation systems.

As the prototype continues to evolve, it offers a glimpse into what the future of Indian mobility could look like: intelligent, autonomous, and proudly made in India.