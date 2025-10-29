Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Says South Korea Deal 'Pretty Much' Confirmed

Trump Says South Korea Deal 'Pretty Much' Confirmed


2025-10-29 10:16:48
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday stated that a trade deal with South Korea has been“pretty much” confirmed, following a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, President Lee Jae Myung.

“We had a tremendous meeting today with South Korea - with lots determined... We pretty much finalized a trade deal and we discussed some other things having to do with national security,” President Trump said, according to an official White House account on X.

Rapid Response 47's post on X | @RapidResponse47/X

The White House officially confirmed that the U.S. and South Korea have a Memorandum of Understanding with respect to the“U.S.-ROK Technology Prosperity Deal.” However, the specifics of the deal have not been revealed yet.

According to a Bloomberg report citing South Korea's Policy Chief Kim Yong-beom, the East Asian country will invest $150 billion in the U.S. shipbuilding industry and has also earmarked an additional $200 billion in investment pledges.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN29102025007385015968ID1110265292



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search