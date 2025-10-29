Statistics Reveal Jules Kounde's Alarming Decline That Exposes Barcelona's Defensive Fragility

While Barcelona's defensive issues have dominated headlines this season, much of the focus has centered on Inigo Martinez's departure. However, an equally concerning development has been flying under the radar: the alarming drop in form from Jules Kounde, once considered one of the most reliable defenders in Hansi Flick's system.

The French center-back, who was virtually undroppable last season, now appears to be a pale imitation of his former self. His transformation from defensive stalwart to liability has become one of Barcelona's most pressing concerns.

From Rock-Solid to Shaky

Last season, Kounde epitomized everything Barcelona needed in defense. He brought consistency, athleticism, and tactical flexibility to the backline, performing with a confidence that made him look perfectly suited to Flick's philosophy. His understanding with Lamine Yamal down the right side was particularly impressive-Kounde's overlapping runs and defensive awareness gave the young winger the freedom to shine in attack.

Fast forward to the 2025/26 campaign, and the picture looks drastically different. Injury setbacks have clearly affected Kounde's rhythm, and the evidence was painfully obvious during Barcelona's recent El Clasico loss to Real Madrid. Vinicius Jr. repeatedly tormented the Frenchman, exploiting his lack of pace and decisiveness with ease.

The defender who once commanded respect now looks hesitant and uncertain-a far cry from the composed figure who anchored Barcelona's defense just months ago.

Troubling Statistical Decline

The numbers tell a stark story of Kounde's regression. His passing accuracy has taken a notable hit, dropping from an average of 50 accurate passes per game last season to just 43.6 this term. More worryingly, his defensive output has also declined significantly.

His recoveries per match have fallen from 3.3 to 2.3, while his clearances have decreased from 1.8 to 1.4. While these figures might not seem catastrophic in isolation, they reveal a player who is clearly operating below his usual standards.

Systemic Problem

Kounde's struggles cannot be viewed in isolation. Barcelona's overall defensive instability has created an environment where individual errors are magnified, and confidence becomes fragile. The absence of a settled defensive partnership has left players like Kounde exposed, forcing them to compensate for structural weaknesses.

Physical issues have also played their part. The demanding nature of Flick's system requires defenders to be at peak sharpness, both mentally and physically. For Kounde, lingering fitness concerns appear to have sapped the aggression and intensity that made him so effective previously.

The Road Back

Hansi Flick faces a crucial challenge in restoring Kounde to his best form. The difference between peak Kounde and the current version is night and day-when the Frenchman is firing on all cylinders, Barcelona's entire defensive unit looks transformed.

Time is running short for both player and coach to address these issues. If Kounde can rediscover his confidence and physical edge, Barcelona's season could look very different. If not, their defensive problems may continue to undermine their ambitions.