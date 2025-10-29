403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Elizabeth Dipp Metzger Named To 2025 Chairman's Cabinet, New York Life's Highest National Honor
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Crown Wealth Strategies is proud to announce that Elizabeth“Lizzie” Dipp Metzger, Founder and President, has qualified for the 2025 Chairman's Cabinet of New York Life Insurance Company-an elite distinction reserved for the top 50 highest-producing agents and financial professionals among more than 12,000 licensed professionals nationwide. This marks Lizzie's tenth year receiving this honor, recognizing her sustained excellence in performance, leadership, and client impact.
“It's incredibly meaningful to be part of the Chairman's Cabinet again,” said Lizzie.“Each year, this recognition reminds me how much trust our clients place in us-and how vital it is that we show up with integrity, clarity, and care.”
As a Certified Financial PlannerTM (CFP®) and Accredited Estate Planner® (AEP®), Lizzie leads a concierge-style advisory practice that serves high-net-worth families, physicians, and business owners across the U.S. Through her firm's flagship platform, Crown AlignTM, she and her team provide fully integrated financial strategy-coordinating investment, estate, insurance, and business planning with deep personal insight and proactive execution.
Lizzie is affiliated with New York Life's El Paso General Office and offers investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and New York Life Company. She has represented New York Life with distinction since 2010.
About Elizabeth Dipp Metzger
Lizzie Dipp Metzger is a nationally recognized advisor and the visionary behind Crown Wealth Strategies. She is a Certified Financial PlannerTM (CFP®), a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®), and an Accredited Estate Planner® (AEP®). She is also a Life and Qualifying Member of MDRT's Top of the Table, a Board Member of The Nautilus Group®, and currently serves her third consecutive term as Chair of New York Life's Advisory Board of Directors-a historic accomplishment reflecting her singular production in a mid-size market.
Lizzie has been named one of Forbes' Top 250 Financial Security Professionals in the U.S.*, was previously selected for NAIFA's Four Under Forty Award, and was featured in Eduardo Briceno's The Performance Paradox. She is a past New York Life Council President, the company's highest single-year recognition.
Beyond the office, Lizzie is an active philanthropist and community leader. She serves on the boards of United Way, El Paso Children's Hospital, Children's Grief Center of El Paso, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
About Crown Wealth Strategies
Crown Wealth Strategies is a financial advisory practice headquartered in El Paso, TX. The firm delivers concierge-level planning through its flagship platform, Crown AlignTM, offering deeply personal, fully integrated strategy across wealth, legacy, and life. Crown serves clients nationwide with a focus on clarity, care, and comprehensive solutions. Learn more at
Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and a New York Life Insurance Company. She also is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company, and she is a Member Agent of the Nautilus Group® a service of New York Life Insurance Company. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901 | . The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is recognized globally as the standard of excellence for life insurance sales performance in the insurance and financial services industry. New York Life council is an annual company recognition program based on agent production from July 1- June 30. Read more about the Forbes SHOOK®Research Top Financial Security Professionals list and the ranking methodology here:
“It's incredibly meaningful to be part of the Chairman's Cabinet again,” said Lizzie.“Each year, this recognition reminds me how much trust our clients place in us-and how vital it is that we show up with integrity, clarity, and care.”
As a Certified Financial PlannerTM (CFP®) and Accredited Estate Planner® (AEP®), Lizzie leads a concierge-style advisory practice that serves high-net-worth families, physicians, and business owners across the U.S. Through her firm's flagship platform, Crown AlignTM, she and her team provide fully integrated financial strategy-coordinating investment, estate, insurance, and business planning with deep personal insight and proactive execution.
Lizzie is affiliated with New York Life's El Paso General Office and offers investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and New York Life Company. She has represented New York Life with distinction since 2010.
About Elizabeth Dipp Metzger
Lizzie Dipp Metzger is a nationally recognized advisor and the visionary behind Crown Wealth Strategies. She is a Certified Financial PlannerTM (CFP®), a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®), and an Accredited Estate Planner® (AEP®). She is also a Life and Qualifying Member of MDRT's Top of the Table, a Board Member of The Nautilus Group®, and currently serves her third consecutive term as Chair of New York Life's Advisory Board of Directors-a historic accomplishment reflecting her singular production in a mid-size market.
Lizzie has been named one of Forbes' Top 250 Financial Security Professionals in the U.S.*, was previously selected for NAIFA's Four Under Forty Award, and was featured in Eduardo Briceno's The Performance Paradox. She is a past New York Life Council President, the company's highest single-year recognition.
Beyond the office, Lizzie is an active philanthropist and community leader. She serves on the boards of United Way, El Paso Children's Hospital, Children's Grief Center of El Paso, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
About Crown Wealth Strategies
Crown Wealth Strategies is a financial advisory practice headquartered in El Paso, TX. The firm delivers concierge-level planning through its flagship platform, Crown AlignTM, offering deeply personal, fully integrated strategy across wealth, legacy, and life. Crown serves clients nationwide with a focus on clarity, care, and comprehensive solutions. Learn more at
Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and a New York Life Insurance Company. She also is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company, and she is a Member Agent of the Nautilus Group® a service of New York Life Insurance Company. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901 | . The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is recognized globally as the standard of excellence for life insurance sales performance in the insurance and financial services industry. New York Life council is an annual company recognition program based on agent production from July 1- June 30. Read more about the Forbes SHOOK®Research Top Financial Security Professionals list and the ranking methodology here:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment