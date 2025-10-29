Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Medical Implants Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034


2025-10-29 10:15:42
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report,“ Medical Implants Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034

Market Dynamics

The global medical implants market is primarily growing due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, aging population, technological advances in implant materials and design, minimally invasive surgeries, and expanding insurance coverage. In addition, favourable reimbursement is accelerating implant adoption by lowering patient costs and improving access across orthopaedic, dental, and cardiovascular care. In the U.S., Medicare's 2022 expansion of cochlear implant coverage extended eligibility beyond hearing aid users, with support from Medicaid and private insurers. As with many healthcare reforms, the full impact unfolds gradually, and this policy continues to expand patient access today, reinforcing its role in driving global market growth. Moreover, tissue engineering and bioresorbable implants represent a transformative opportunity in the global medical implants market, offering safer, more natural, and long-term solutions compared to traditional metal or polymer devices. These implants gradually dissolve, eliminating the need for revision surgeries while promoting natural tissue regeneration. In August 2025, Tensive advanced its REGENERA and SOFTAG breast scaffolds, accelerating clinical trials and commercialization. Such innovations, particularly in breast and dental implants, highlight the growing role of biologics and polymers in meeting demand for minimally invasive, biocompatible solutions.

Market Highlights

  • Product: The cardiovascular implants segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive and transcatheter procedures.
  • Material type: The metals and alloys segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period.
  • End user: The hospital segment dominated the market, with a revenue share of 44.05% in 2025.
  • Regional Insights: North America dominated the market with 43.13% share, driven by the advanced healthcare infrastructure and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, arthritis, and osteoporosis.

Competitive Players

  • Medical Device Business Services, Inc.
  • Medtronic
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Stryker
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Abbott
  • Institut Straumann AG
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Biotronik
  • Braun SE
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
  • NuVasive, Inc.
  • Globus Medical
  • LivaNova PLC
  • Phantom Neuro
  • Osseointegration Group
  • Cochlear Ltd.
  • Integra LifeSciences Corporation
  • Nevro Corp
  • Others

    Recent Developments

    Segmentation

  • By Product
  • Orthopedic Implants
  • Joint Reconstruction Implants
  • Trauma & Extremities Implants
  • Spinal Implants
  • Cardiovascular Implants
  • Pacemakers
  • Heart Valves
  • Stents & Grafts
  • Dental Implants
  • Ophthalmic Implants
  • Facial Implants
  • Breast Implants
  • Others
  • By Material Type
  • Metals & Alloys
  • Ceramics
  • Biologics
  • Polymer
  • By End User
  • Hospitals
  • Specialty Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

    • Straits Research

