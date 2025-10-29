Medical Implants Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034
Market Dynamics
The global medical implants market is primarily growing due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, aging population, technological advances in implant materials and design, minimally invasive surgeries, and expanding insurance coverage. In addition, favourable reimbursement is accelerating implant adoption by lowering patient costs and improving access across orthopaedic, dental, and cardiovascular care. In the U.S., Medicare's 2022 expansion of cochlear implant coverage extended eligibility beyond hearing aid users, with support from Medicaid and private insurers. As with many healthcare reforms, the full impact unfolds gradually, and this policy continues to expand patient access today, reinforcing its role in driving global market growth. Moreover, tissue engineering and bioresorbable implants represent a transformative opportunity in the global medical implants market, offering safer, more natural, and long-term solutions compared to traditional metal or polymer devices. These implants gradually dissolve, eliminating the need for revision surgeries while promoting natural tissue regeneration. In August 2025, Tensive advanced its REGENERA and SOFTAG breast scaffolds, accelerating clinical trials and commercialization. Such innovations, particularly in breast and dental implants, highlight the growing role of biologics and polymers in meeting demand for minimally invasive, biocompatible solutions.
Market Highlights
Product: The cardiovascular implants segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive and transcatheter procedures.
Material type: The metals and alloys segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period.
End user: The hospital segment dominated the market, with a revenue share of 44.05% in 2025.
Regional Insights: North America dominated the market with 43.13% share, driven by the advanced healthcare infrastructure and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, arthritis, and osteoporosis.
Medical Device Business Services, Inc. Medtronic Zimmer Biomet Stryker Smith & Nephew Boston Scientific Corporation Abbott Institut Straumann AG Dentsply Sirona Biotronik Braun SE Edwards Lifesciences Corporation NuVasive, Inc. Globus Medical LivaNova PLC Phantom Neuro Osseointegration Group Cochlear Ltd. Integra LifeSciences Corporation Nevro Corp Others Recent Developments Segmentation
By Product Orthopedic Implants Joint Reconstruction Implants Trauma & Extremities Implants Spinal Implants Cardiovascular Implants Pacemakers Heart Valves Stents & Grafts Dental Implants Ophthalmic Implants Facial Implants Breast Implants Others By Material Type Metals & Alloys Ceramics Biologics Polymer By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Want to see full report on
